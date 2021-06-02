Nakuul Mehta Shares Baby Sufi's Pic, Remembers Kahlil Gibran's Poem 'On Children'

Actor Nakuul Mehta and his wife Jankee Parekh welcomed their firstborn son, Sufi on February 6, 2021 amid the pandemic and have been gushing parents ever since. Nakuul Mehta recently posted a photo holding his son in his arms and remembered famous Lebanese-American writer Kahlil Gibran's poem 'On Children' which is advise to parents from the poet himself. "Kahlil Gibran's words have never felt this close as they do today... ❤️," Nakuul wrote in his caption and added the poem too.

The poem goes like this:

Your children are not your children.

They are the sons and daughters of life's longing for itself.

They come through you but not from you,

And though they are with you yet they belong not to you.

You may give them your love but not your thoughts, For they have their own thoughts." Read it here:

On naming baby Sufi

Nakuul added that he will try to remember these words every day while parenting baby Sufi. The actor is an avid reader and loves poetry. Nakuul Mehta's Instagram is filled with poems and poem videos. The reason behind naming his baby 'Sufi' was because the word "symbolises spirituality, art, philosophy, literature, soul, song and everything that we stand for & beyond," as was revealed in one of Nakuul Mehta's photos.

Nakuul Mehta's Instagram is often dotted with his little one's pictures and videos, though the couple has not revealed the little one's face yet. Baby Sufi also has an Instagram account of his own and his bio reads, "Eat. Burp. Sleep. Dream. Poop. Repeat.

Currently giving sleepless nights & endless love to Mamma @jank_ee & Dadda @nakuulmehta."

Nakuul Mehta's tryst with poetry

The actor has also been doing relief and charity work by working with Jay Singh to bring 'Poems For Humanity.' This is an art-based charity that will include Nakuul Mehta and Jay Singh writing and performing poems on themes and the funds they collect will be given to three charities. On his Instagram, many of Nakuul Mehta's photos have been about the same initiative and shows just how much art and poetry means to the actor. He was able to raise 4 Lakh rupees after 3 weeks of writing and performing and has been feeling grateful about the response:

