Nakuul Mehta Shares First-ever Photo With Newborn, TV Celebs Gush Over Sufi's Cuteness

Ishqbaaz fame Nakuul Mehta embraced parenthood in February. The couple Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh welcomed their first newborn, baby boy Sufi, on February 3. The actor took to his Instagram handle to share the first-ever picture with his son Sufi on Sunday, April 12. Nakuul was seen lovingly holding the baby boy in his arms and giving a broad smile. He added a funny caption and wrote, "One of these gents are ready to crash the servers of TINDER".

Checkout Nakuul Mehta's first-ever picture with the newborn Sufi

Even though Sufi's face was not visible, the fans could not help but gush over little one's cuteness. Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi actor Dhrashti Dhamini wrote "I wannnnnaaaaaa holdddddd himmmmm" with tearing up emoticon and Nakuul gave a funny reply saying "After 234557 Covid tests" with laughing emoticon. Nisha Aur Uske Cousins actor Aneri Vajani commented "I wannnnaaa see him" with pleading eyes and red hearts emoticons to which Nakuul replied "soonest". Nakuul's wife Jankee commented, "My loves" with a red heart emoticon. Actors Sanaya Irani, Amol Parashar, and Karan Sawhney dropped heart emoticons.

About Nakuul Mehta's son Sufi

Soon after the birth of the baby, Nakuul announced his name in an Instagram post. Adding photos with wife Jankee with the balloons that spelt 'SUFI', Nakuul wrote in the caption that they had decided the name of their firstborn when they were three months pregnant, irrespective of the gender. He further added the meaning and significance of the name and wrote, "Sufi symbolizes spirituality, art, philosophy, literature, soul, song and everything that we stand for & beyond. From the time you were born, you have filled up our lives and hearts with so much love, and if I'm allowed to customize this caption dictated by the Missus, sleepless nights" in the caption.

About Nakuul Mehta and Jankee's love story

According to a report in ELLE, Nakuul and Jankee were childhood friends and they first met at a dance summer camp. Nakuul even mentioned that it was love at first sight. After 9 years of marriage, the couple shared they were excited to welcome a new member to the family and mentioned that the pregnancy has strengthened their relationship. While talking about their relationship, Nakuul described it as "straight out of a 'Nicholas Sparks novel meeting Amit Trivedi music on Anurag Basu visuals’ kind of story". Nakuul Mehta's wife Jankee Parekh is professionally a singer and the couple tied the knot in 2012.

Promo Image Source: Nakuul Mehta's Instagram

