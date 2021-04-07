Nakuul Mehta Shares New Photo With Wife Jankee, Requests To Cancel Banana Bread

Nakuul Mehta took to Instagram to share a new photo with his wife Jankee Parekh Mehta. In the photo, both Nakuul and Jankee can be seen giving a strange look to the camera. The actor also wrote a hilarious caption regarding banana bread.

Nakuul Mehta says 'cancel banana bread' amid news of new lockdown

Nakuul Mehta took to his Instagram account to share a new photo with Jankee Mehta. In the caption, he wrote, "Nobody in the picture made a Banana bread today". The actor also used some hilarious hashtags like 'DejaWho', 'Lockdown Again', 'Swear on Geeta', and 'Cancel Banana Bread'. Take a look at his post below.

Netizens showered immense love on Nakuul Mehta's post. Several users commented laughing emojis on the post while several others admired the look of Nakuul and Jankee in the photo. Singer Meiyang Chang also wrote a hilarious comment and said, "No you made a beautiful baby". Several other celebrities also commented on Nakuul's post. Check out some of the reactions below.

Nakuul Mehta's social media presence

Nakuul Mehta is very active on Instagram and keeps his fans updated about his daily life. Recently, he shared his childhood photo on his social media account. In the caption, he wrote, "Gol Gappa Mehta #ThrowbacktoNoJawlineTimes". Take a look at his post below.

Fans showered immense love on Nakuul Mehta's post. The post garnered more than fifty thousand likes on Instagram. Several fans showered their love through emojis while many others called him cute. Check out some of the reactions below.

Nakuul Mehta on the work front

Nakuul Mehta made his acting debut with a 2012 show called Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. He played the role of Aditya Kumar in the show. He continued his role for two years on the show. Later on, he starred in another popular show called Ishqbaaz. He played the role of Shivaay Oberoi in the show. The show continued to air till 2019. In 2020, he starred in two web series like Never Kiss Your Best Friend and Bae Control. In 2021, his project called Sunny Side Upar was available to stream on Flipkart Video.

Source: Nakuul Mehta's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.