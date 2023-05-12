Nakuul Mehta To Join Bade Aache Lagte Hain 3? Actor's Post Suggest So

Nakuul Mehta has hinted at joining the third season of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. On Friday, the TV star shared a post on his Instagram handle that read, "What's that thing called when a player comes back to reclaim his retired journey?" followed by a wink emoticon. He shared the post with a red heart emoticon.

Soon after, he shared the post, his fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Welcome back and it is called balh3." Another wrote, "Lo mil gaya confirmation. Excited for your performance only."



Bade Achhe Lagte Hain season 3

Reports have been doing the rounds that Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar will be returning in the third season of the show. They will be reprising their role as Priya and Ram, but more details regarding the storyline and other characters are awaited. For the unversed, Nakuul and Disha exited the show after their characters died. Nakuul and Disha made their debut in the Television industry together with the show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara.

More on Nakuul Mehta

The actor has been spending quality time with his wife Jankee Parekh, and son Sufi. On the occasion of Eid, he shared a family picture on his Instagram handle to wish his fan. In the caption, he wrote, "Sabka Bhai... Sabki Jaan... Sufi Jaan."

On the work front

Nakuul Mehta made his acting debut with the Telugu movie Indian Beauty. He has also worked in the Hindi film Haal-e-Dil, co-starring Adhyayan Suman and Amita Patak. He stepped into the TV industry with the show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara in 2012 and even won Gold Award for Debut in a Lead Role (Male). He is also known for her performance in shows such as Ishqbaaz and Dil Boley Oberoi. He has also worked in web series such as Never Kiss Your Best Friend, I Don't Watch TV, Zindagi in Short and more.