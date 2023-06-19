Nakuul Mehta's Debut Show Pyar Ka Dard Hai Turns 11, Actor Shares Sweet Memories | Watch

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's debut show Pyar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara completed 11 years on Sunday (June 18). On the special occasion, the Ishqbaaz actor penned a heartfelt note. He also remembered the late actor Nitesh Pandey, who played the role of his father in it.

3 things you need to know

Nakuul Mehta essayed the role of Aditya Kumar in Pyar Ka Dard Hai...

The actor was paired opposite Disha Parmar in it. He shared an animated video as the show comaleted 11 years.

The lead pair's co-star Nitesh Pandey died on May 24 after suffering cardiac arrest.

Pyar Ka Dard Hai turns 11, Nakulul Mehta cherishes his debut role

On the 11th anniversary of his debut show Pyar Ka Dard Hai, Nakuul Mehta took to social media and shared an animated video. It featured him along with Disha Parmar. He shared that the show will always remain special to him as it marked his entry into the world of acting. The actor also expressed his gratitude towards people he met and worked with during the show's run. In his note, Nakuul remembered his late co-star Nitesh Pandey and said that he will always remain in his thoughts.

(Throwback photo from the set of Pyar Ka Dard Hai | Image: Nakuul Mehta/Instagram)

Nakuul wrote on Twitter, "Did someone say 11 𝓎ℯ𝒶𝓇𝓈 ℴ𝒻 Pyar Ka Dard Hai, already? My first on Indian Television and will remain special for so many reasons but mostly because of the people I met and worked with. Remembering our @iamniteshpandey today and forever..#PyaarKaDardHai. Now please tell me you were in school when you saw it."

Did someone say 11 𝓎ℯ𝒶𝓇𝓈 ℴ𝒻 Pyar Ka Dard Hai, already?



My first on Indian Television and will remain special for so many reasons but mostly because of the people I met and worked with 🫶#PyarKaDardHai



Now please tell me you were in school when you saw it 🙈😅 pic.twitter.com/OhHdN2yd1k — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) June 18, 2023

When Nakuul Mehta remembered his late co-star Nitesh Pandey

After Nitesh Pandey's untimely demise earlier this year, Nakuul Mehta penned a long note on social media and reminisced about the early days of shooting Pyar Ka Dard Hai with him. He recalled how the late actor took him under his wing. He acknowledged the significant impact the late actor had on his career, describing the three years they spent working together as "foundational" to his growth as an actor.

(Nakuul Mehta pays tribute to Nitesh Pandey | Image: Nakuul Mehta/Instagram)

Nakuul's admiration for Nitesh extended beyond their professional collaboration. He praised his effortless acting, his love for food and drinks, how much he cared for stray dogs and his unique sense of humor. He shared his regret for not having expressed sooner how much he had learned and borrowed from Nitesh's talent. He shared that he would continue to "carry a part" of the Anupamaa actor in his future performances, in an attempt to bring forth the same magic and lightness of being that Nitesh embodied.