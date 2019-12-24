Nakuul Mehta's Outfits To Truly Inspire Your Christmas Eve Wardrobe

Nakuul Mehta is one of the most popular television actors in India. He is known for his work in several daily soaps and especially in Star Plus's Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and in Ishqbaaaz. Here are some of the actor's stylish outfits that you can try this Christmas season.

Nakuul Mehta's suits to inspire your Christmas Eve Wardrobe

Also Read | Surbhi Chandna And Nakuul Mehta: Throwback To Their Best Scenes From Ishqbaaz

Simple Black



This look could be perfect for a casual outing with friends. A simple pair of denim with a classic black sweatshirt sets the right mood for classy yet stylish. Pair this look with appropriate sneakers and you will be good to rock the Christmas season.

Also Read | Nakuul Mehta: All You Need To Know About His New Series 'BAE Control'

Brown



Nakuul is known for his love for suits and has a wide collection of the premium outfit. One can try to mimic this attire by styling it in this fashion for a formal Christmas evening. The look stands out due to the violet tie, which also can be used as a factor for added nuance and style.

Also Read | Vijay Deverakonda Teams Up With Majili Director Shiva Nirvana For His Next Film

Green



The classic suit with a vintage touch adds a bit of playful side to a formal winter gathering. The suit can be styled in many ways and can be worn as a semi-casual outfit as well. Pairing this outfit with suitable accessories will work wonders for the overall look.

Also Read | Kate Middleton Reveals What Prince William Used To Cook To Woo Her

Grey



One can take inspiration from this outfit for a formal party or a church function. The outfit is plain formal and simple, and yet so classy that defines elegance. The watch on the actor's hand simply takes the style quotient to a different level.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.