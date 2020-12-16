Nakuul Mehta's Post With Wife Jaankee Has The Perfect Caption For Year End; See Pic

TV actor Nakuul Mehta is on the top of the world after he and wife Jaankee announced their pregnancy with the world a while ago. The duo has been sharing adorable pictures since then with their fans and followers. Nakuul Mehta was last seen in two web series this year including Never Kiss Your Best Friend and Bae Control. Check out Nakuul's recent post on Instagram, where he is painting the town red with wife Jaankee Parekh.

ALSO READ| Surbhi Chandna Does Knee Spins For The First Time, Garners Appreciation On Instagram

Nakuul Mehta's post with wife is the perfect December caption for 2020

Nakuul Mehta's latest post was shared 4 hours ago where he is seen posing with wife Jaankee. He captioned the post stating "Protecting random doors in random cities since pre-pandemic is a real hobby." His caption indicates the perfect bid goodbye to 2020 as his caption states that pre-pandemic times seem like a hobby currently and his followers couldn't agree more. Nakuul Mehta is seen posing in a white Tshirt and mustard trousers. His wife Jaankee Parekh was seen in a blue dress. The duo was standing in front of an old door holding fingers. Take a look.

ALSO READ| 'I Concur,' Says Nakuul Mehta As He Shares Post Of His Wife Insisting He 'eat His Greens'

Here is what Nakuul Mehta's fans and followers wrote looking at the couple's post. Nakuul Mehta married singer Jankee Parekh on January 28, 2012. The couple recently announced on November 7th about expecting their first child.

Image credits: Nakuul Mehta Instagram

The much in love couple Nakuul and Jaankee visited Goa for a getaway back in November and had shared a bunch of photographs from their couple photoshoot from the picturesque streets of Goa. Almost a month ago, Nakuul had shared two candid photographs with Jankee along with his signature style of adding clever captions to each of his posts. Check out his post from Goa.

Meanwhile, Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh Mehta were recently making headlines after they gave everyone a sneak-peek into their baby shower celebration. The parents-to-be shared a streak of pictures with each other from their 'Godh Bharai' in their traditional outfits as they gear up for welcoming their first child. While Jankee looked gorgeous in an embellished blue sharara suit, father-to-be Nakuul looked suave in a baby pink Chikankari kurta paired with white pyjamas.

ALSO READ| Nakuul Mehta's Wife Jankee Flaunts Her Baby Bump In 'Goa Diaries', Gushes 'Take Me Back'

ALSO READ| Parents-to-be Nakuul Mehta And Wife Jankee Share Endearing Baby Shower Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.