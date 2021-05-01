Nakuul Mehta's Wife Jankee Parekh Shares Son Sufi's Cesarean Birth Story, Read Note

Actor Nakuul Mehta's wife Jankee Parekh on Saturday took to her Instagram handle to share her Cesarean birth story after she delivered son Sufi on February 3 this year. Jankee shared a couple of pictures from the operation theatre and wrote, "Like many mothers, I delivered my son Sufi through a Cesarean birth on the 3rd of February 2021."

"I often wonder how would it be if I was to have a normal delivery. Yes, I would have had to go through hours of labour pain before giving birth and also a quicker recovery as I am told by many of my friends and family members, but would it be any more joyful and fulfilling?



I may not have experienced labour pain & contractions of a normal delivery but having my partner by my side holding my hand, him witnessing my abdomen being cut open & a new life being pulled out of it, to him cutting my umbilical cord were all things that I got to experience first hand through his eyes. This shared experience for us was so beautiful and joyful that I wouldn’t trade it for anything else.



I was so fortunate to have had the best set of hands taking care of me right from my gynaecologist Dr. Drupti Dedhia, to my anaesthetist & all the nurses at Surya Hospital. But more than anything else, just to be able to experience the birth of Sufi alongside Nakuul, has truly been the most fulfilling moment in our journey together as a couple & also the most exhilarating 15 mins of our lives.



I am aware that partners right now may not permitted to be beside their wives in the OT because of covid protocols and we are eternally grateful to Surya hospital & Dr. Avasthi to have allowed us that opportunity.



Soon after Sufi was out and whilst we were still soaking in the moment, we completely forgot to share the news with the most important people in our lives which is both sets of parents. Since we couldn’t decide who to call first, Nakuul came to me with the idea of doing a conference video call to both Naani and Daadi.



I am so glad we have this screenshot for posterity to show it to Sufi when he grows up.



To all the mommies & daddies reading this, I would love to hear your birth stories"