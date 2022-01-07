Nakuul Mehta’s Wife Jankee Shares Son Sufi's Health Update; 'getting Stronger Day By Day'

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai actor Nakuul Mehta and his wife Jankee Parekh were met with an extremely difficult scenario after their 11-month-old son, Sufi, tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to the ICU. The actor's wife took to her social media to narrate the ordeal of the family as well as her son's bravery whilst undergoing the painful treatments. After a few days, she shared an update on her toddler assuring the fans that he was 'getting stronger day by day'.

Nakuul Mehta's son Sufi's health update

Taking to her Instagram on January 7, Jankee Parekh shared a long note to address Sufi's health after contracting the deadly virus. She described the last four days of her son's treatment as 'Overwhelming' and added, ''The last 4 days have been overwhelming to say the least. So many of you have reached out.. friends, family, acquaintances, people I’ve met online, concerned new parents and so many strangers. Thank you for checking in on Sufi and offering your prayers and wishes, all of which we greatly cherish as a family.''

She continued, ''This reaffirms my belief that we must SHARE. Not just the good part but we must share our struggles, our challenges and our battles. To document them for posterity and look back at them on a day when one may feel hopeless and use this to gather the strength to continue and overcome..But the real takeaway for me is that if even one other person can use this experience to be more cautious, more alert and in times of challenge, derive even an iota of courage or hope through this, then this fight was not just ours.''

Talking about her son, Jankee assured the fans that he was getting back to being himself as she wrote, ''Sufi is getting stronger by the day and is back to being his mischievous and inquisitive self. That’s the beauty about babies, right!! Their resilience and their ability to forget what they have gone through and continue with life like nothing ever happened … I wish I could possess that!'' Nakuul Mehta was quick to drop a couple of red heart emojis to show appreciation to his wife.

Image: Instagram/@jank_ee