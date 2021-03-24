Namak Issk Ka Actor Shruti Sharma On Scope For Grey Characters For Female Actors On TV

Shruti Sharma, the lead actor from the show Namak Issk Ka, recently talked about her role in the show and stated how her character in the show was never shown as a victim. She even shared her experience of being a part of her debut Bollywood movie Pagglait and praised her co-star from the movie. Read further ahead to know what the Namak Issk Ka cast member talked about in her recent interaction.

Shruti Sharma on her character in Namak Issk Ka

According to reports by Hindustan Times, Shruti Sharma explained that her role in the show was not of a victim and talked about the Namak Issk Ka plot stating how the lead characters, Yug and Kahani, had a past where they were childhood friends, and due to time and destiny, they get separated. She then added Kahani’s character was never shown as a victim and added how Yug never tortured her. She then mentioned how both the characters were shown as correct in their own places and even added that there was a reason why Kahani finds a good human being and a complete family man in Yug.

She even talked about how there was a little scope for grey characters, especially women on the Indian tv shows and added how the time was changing. She then stated there were shows being made where they were trying to prove that not all women are bad, and women can habituate in harmony and support each other. Shruti Sharma further mentioned that is what even they were trying to portray in their show.

As the actor will be making her Bollywood debut with Pagglait, she mentioned that her character’s name was Nazia Zaidi who was Sandhya's childhood friend and was a working woman sharing a great bond with Sandhya. She shared her experience of working in the film and stated that she had a lot of fun while shooting. She also talked about her co-star Sanya and stated how she was fun and humble and was quite down to earth. She then mentioned TV was completely different from a film's set because in television, they were obligated to shoot 5-6 scenes in a day while working in films they shot only one or two scenes in a day.

Namak Issk Ka cast

The popular Namak Issk Ka cast members include actors namely Aditya Ojha, Monalisa, Meena Naithani, Drishti Thakur, Aamir S Khan, Ayansh Mishra, Zoya Humayuh, Garima Vikrant Singh, Muzaffar Khan and many more.

Image Source- Shruti Sharma Instagram