Namak Issk Ka April 5 Written Update - Iravati Resorts To Black Magic To Trouble Kahani

Namak Iss Ka April 5 episode begins with Yug in a dilemma about his feelings for Kahani. He even tries to avoid thinking about her but keeps seeing her everywhere. Meanwhile, Gunjan arrives and tells him that she has some good news, sharing that Rupa is pregnant. She then tells him that they are planning a party for her tonight and Yug feels happy. Read ahead to get Namak Issk Ka April 5 written update.

Namak Issk Ka April 5 written update

Iravati & Saroji ask Rupa why didn’t she inform her family about the pregnancy first

Meanwhile, Iravati and Saroj ask Rupa as to why did she tell the dancer about her pregnancy and not her family to which she says that she did not tell her and she just heard while she was talking to herself. As they feel happy about the good news, Rupa says it was not a happy one as to what will she tell the baby about his father. She also blames her husband and takes Kahani’s side as she had helped her with her baby.

Rupa's party begins

As the party begins, Gunjan hugs Rupa and tells her how happy she is to become an aunt. Iravati then intervenes and says that they could get another good news if Kahani had left. She also says that if Rupa would’ve let her go, she would be happy to which Rupa asks her to stop.

Kahani ignores Yug

While attending the guests, Yug sees Kahani and goes to her. She keeps ignoring him but he keeps trying to tell her that he should not have blamed her for lying the other day. Kahani still ignores him but he pushes the door and comes in. She then pushes him outside the room and as he stands outside, he tells her that he will come back when he has the answer to her question.

Iravati plans something evil against Kahani

Iravati plans to make Kahani disappear with others thinking that she left the house because of the baby. Meanwhile, Yug tries to pacify Kahani but she keeps crying. Kahani’s siblings try to make her stop crying and tell her to listen to Yug. Later on, as Rupa’s rituals begin, Yug wants to know Kahani's whereabouts to which Rani says that she will not come. Kahani on the other hand draws Yug’s sketch and a while later, Saroj comes in and ask her to give her son back.

Iravati does black magic on Kahani

Yug then calls Kahani to join the party to which she says that his mother had asked her not to attend the party. He then keeps insisting but she does not listen and disconnects the call. As Iravati begins her black magic, Kahani feels dizzy. She then arrives at the party and asks everyone to stop as she wanted to be a part of the family photo. While everyone asks Kahani to leave, she begins to dance with Rani. Kahani then keeps feeling dizzy and her eyes suddenly turn green.

Image Source- Still from Namak Issk Ka