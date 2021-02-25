Naman Shaw And Neha Mishra Shaw Blessed With A Baby Boy, Fans Congratulate

Khushiyon Kii Gullak Aashi actor Naman Shaw and wife Neha Mishra Shaw have been blessed with a baby boy. Actor Naman Shaw took to Instagram on Thursday, February 25, 2021, to share the happy news with fans. Naman announced the arrival of their first child and revealed how happy they are in the caption section. Netizens have been gushing on the news as they have flooded the comment section with all things adorable

Taking to his Instagram handle, Naman Shaw shared a happy post of him and his wife which is too cute to miss. In the picture, Naman can be seen striking a sweet pose, while his wife is adorably giving him a peck on his cheek. They are also seen holding her baby bump. Naman added a sticker on the bump that read, “it’s a boy”. He can be seen sporting a brownish t-shirt along with a pair of denim. Neha opted for a dark blue top and black pant.

Along with the picture, the actor also penned a sweet note. He wrote, “It’s a Boy ðŸ‘¶ #24thfebruary #newparents #mommydaddy #blessed #juniorshaw #teamblue #babyboy #proudparents #littleprince #instapic #instalike #instagram”. Take a look at the post below.

Also read | Naman Shaw To Become Father; Shares Adorable Pics With His Wife Nehaa Mishra

Netizens react

As soon as Naman Shaw shared the post online, fans went all out to comment on all things happy and nice. Some of the users went on to congratulate the duo on this happy news, while some could not stop going gaga on the post. One of the users wrote, “Congratulationssss u beautiful couple...love and wishes always”, while the other one wrote, “Congratulations ðŸ¾ðŸŽ‰ðŸŽˆðŸŽŠ... aaao chote Thakur”. Check out a few comments below.

Also read | Mohit Sehgal Quiets Down Concerns After Posting Group Photo With Sanaya Irani, Karan Wahi

About the actor

Naman Shaw is popular for his roles in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasamh Se, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Cinestars Ki Khoj, Kairee- Rishta Khatta Meetha, Nach Baliye 4, and many more. He married Neha Mishra on November 23, 2017. The duo met on the sets of a TV show and had known each other for over eight years.

Also read | 'Naxalbari' Cast: A List Of Actors And The Characters They Play

Also read | Swwapnil Joshi’s Movies That Are Streaming On Amazon Prime; From 'Tu Hi Re' To 'Laal Ishq'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.