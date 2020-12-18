Naman Shaw To Become Father; Shares Adorable Pics With His Wife Nehaa Mishra

On December 18, 2020, Naman Shaw took to his Instagram handle and announced about his wife Nehaa Mishra’s pregnancy. In the post, the couple can be seen adorably posing for the camera. Naman can be seen hugging Nehaa from behind and flaunted his genuine bright smile. Naman reposted his wife Neha’s post. Today, actor and a producer Naman Shaw celebrates his 34th birthday.

Naman Shaw announces about wife Neha's pregnancy

In the caption, Naman expressed his happiness. He wrote, “Best Birthday Gift Ever” as he reposted his wife’s post. His wife Nehaa captioned the pictures as, “Me- Nammo recall a moment when you were the most happiest? Naman- Waiting for the 2021 to live my most happiest moment. Me- Awwwww (heart melts) Happy happy happy birthday Daddy to be ‘#juniorshaw’ arriving soon. Can’t get better than this” with several red hearts and a loving face emoticon.

As soon as the picture was uploaded, Naman’s fans were quick to shower love and blessings in the comments section. Apeksha Porwal congratulated the couple in the comments. Sudeep Sahir too wrote, “Awesome!! Congratulations guys & a very Happy Birthday @namanshaw” with a hugging face emoticon.

A fan wished Naman and commented, “Happy birthday bhaiya and congrats” with a cake and gift emoticon. Another one wrote, “Wow! Congratulations you guys… Best phase of your life is about to begin (also the loudest one) with laughing face emoticon. A user simply wrote, “Congrats Namz luv” with a red heart.

Naman Shaw is popular for his roles in Kasamh Se, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Cinestars Ki Khoj, Nach Baliye 4, Kairee- Rishta Khatta Meetha and many more. He married Neha Mishra on November 23, 2017. The couple met on the sets of a TV show and had known each other for over eight years.

In an interview with Indian Express, Naman once revealed that Nehaa is the perfect life-partner he could have. He often shares snippets with her and pens adorable captions.

On July 2020, Naman shared a picture with his wife Neha sitting in greens. The couple can be seen sitting in the opposite direction while touching their backs. Naman wore brown coloured checked shirt and a peach coloured shorts while his wife Nehaa wore an olive coloured top and black trousers. His caption read, “We got each other back” with a loving face emoticon.

Image Source: Naman Shaw Instagram

