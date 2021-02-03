Namish Taneja 'won't Compromise' On His Career For An Unplanned Bollywood Debut

Popular TV actor Namish Taneja is known for his character as Ved in Dangal TV's Aye Mere Humsafar. He recently opened up about his career plans as a TV star and also his debut in Bollywood. The actor recently shared with a PR firm that he has been getting numerous offers for films, but he has been saving it all for something big.

Namish Taneja reveals his Bollywood debut plans

Namish Taneja said that a team recently approached him and offered him a lead role. However, the actor denied the offer for various reasons. He said that he will plan his Bollywood debut and does not want to compromise the chances by doing a film which does not have a strong storyline. Speaking about his show, Namish Taneja said, "I am doing a good show with an engaging story like Aye Mere Humsafar which I can connect to as I see a younger version of myself in him who has gradually matured over time. Plus, I keep getting offers for other TV shows. I want to be known as an artist and so I will not risk my Bollywood career by going unplanned or compromise on work quality."

Although the actor cleared that he won't be a part of a Bollywood film soon, fans are eagerly waiting to see him on the silver screen. Namish Taneja portrays the character of Ved, the son of a wealthy spice tycoon on the show Aye Mere Humsafar. The series also stars Tina Ann Philip, who portrays the character of Ved's love interest. Aye Mere Humsafar follows the story of Vidhi, a simple girl who aces her academics and dreams of joining the civil service and serve her society. But her life takes a mysterious turn when she marries the son of a wealthy business tycoon.

Other popular Namish Taneja's TV shows include Swaragini, Main Maike Chali Jaungi Tum Dekhte Rahiyo and Vidya. Namish Taneja's roles as Lakshya Maheshwari, Samar Surana and Vivek Vardhan Singh in these TV shows gained him immense popularity in the industry.

