Namit Shah From 'Wagle Ki Duniya': Everything You Need To Know About This Child Actor

Wagle Ki Duniya's Namit Shah is gearing up to make his way into the hearts of the Indian audience through his role as Vivaan. The popular show depicts the struggles of a middle-class man and his relationships with his family. Wagle Ki Duniya cast includes an ensemble of talented actors like Sumeet Raghvan, Pariva Pranati, and Anjan Srivastav. Here is everything you need to know about Wagle Ki Duniya's Namit Shah.

Started as a child artist

The 19-year-old actor started his career in TV in 2012 with Disney's popular show The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir where he played the role of Kabir Jaiswal. Before bagging a role in the Disney Show, Namit shot several commercials for brands like Reebok along with Mahendra Singh Dhoni. He went on to make his silver screen debut alongside Juhi Chawla and Paresh Ganatra in the movie Main Krishna Hoon. In the next years, Namit worked in movies like Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Hasee Toh Phasee and Raja Natwarlal.

Namit Shah's TV shows

Apart from his popular roles in movies and Disney shows, Namit has also appeared in several television series like Jeet Jayenge Hum, Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai, Mata Ki Chowki and Mitwa Phool Kamal Ke as a child artist. After his stint in Disney, Namit went on to appear in shows like Baal Veer, Fear Files, and Khoob Ladi Mardaani...Jhansi Ki Rani. He also played the role of Harry Ahuja in Goldie Ahuja Matric Pass.

A look at Namit Shah's Instagram

The young actor's Instagram is filled with pictures from her fashion photoshoots and pictures with his friends. He recently posted a small snippet from his serial Wagle Ki Duniya's upcoming episode where he urged his fans to watch his new character Vivaan. In one of the posts on Instagram, Namit Shah posted a poster of his song Padh Lu which crossed over 500k views on YouTube.

He thanked his fans for watching his music video. The music video featured Sakshi Mhadolkar and Devish Ahuja along with Namit Shah. In another post about the song, Namit Shah had teased his fans about the release of his new music video. Namit Shah is all set to captivate the audience with his charming personality and acting as Vivaan in Wagle Ki Duniya season 2.

Promo Pic Credit: Namit Shah Instagram.