Namita Thapar Reacts To Shark Tank India's Criticisms In Long Note; 'It's Just 1st Season'

Namita Thapar, who appears as one of the seven investors or 'sharks' as called on Sony Television's reality show, Shark Tank India, recently has reacted to criticism that the show has attracted from 'some names in the start-up ecosystem'. In an article, she wrote for YourStory, the businesswoman reflected on her experience on the show, through which she invested in 25 ventures. She also shared a screengrab of her article on her verified Instagram handle.

Namita Thapar reacts to Shark Tank India's criticism

In her article, Namita Thapar, who is the founder-CEO of Emcure Pharma, wrote, "Last week I heard some names from the start-up ecosystem criticise the show. All I would like to say is that they lost a huge opportunity to impact and influence millions of Indians to understand, respect and take up the entrepreneurial journey. Are there some parts of the show that need improvement? Of course there are, but it’s only season 1 vs other countries like the US where they are on Season 13."

She continued, "So can we stop judging, instead get involved, and help make it better? This was new for all of us and we learned along the way; we are still internalizing and learning. As long as we did this for the right reasons and for the right cause, we will keep working on it and will keep improving."

In the article, the businesswoman also highlighted that she got involved in the show for all the right reasons. Recently, another investor on the show, Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal, also addressed speculation about the reality show being rigged. In a conversation with RJ Siddharth Kannan, he said, "Absolutely not, absolutely not, absolutely not. I’ve heard this myself, and I wondered, If I was actually producing the show, why wouldn’t I allow myself to eat. The Sony people don’t let me eat or sleep! They make us shoot continuously, they keep us hungry. Why? Because most of the contestants have food companies, and when you’re hungry, you’re likely to invest more money."

On Shark Tank India, the entrepreneurs or the titular 'sharks' appear as potential investors, who hear out ideas from the upcoming entrepreneurs. The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television on weekdays at 9 pm. The names of the investors are Anupam Mittal (founder and CEO of Shaadi.com), Ashneer Grover (co-founder and managing director of BharatPe), Namita Thapar (executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Aman Gupta (co-founder and chief marketing officer at boAt), Vineeta Singh (CEO and co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics) and Ghazal Alagh (co-founder of Mamaearth).

Image: Instagram/@namitathapar