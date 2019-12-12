Nancy Momoland: Meet The Youngest, Most Talented And Experienced Member Of Momoland

Momoland is a seven-member Korean girl group that debuted in the year 2016. The members of the group are recruited by MLD Entertainment. Momoland got their big break with the hit song Bboom Bboom. However, one member who stood out in the group is Nancy. Born as half-Korean and half American, her American name is Nancy Jewel Mcdonie, while her Korean name is Lee Geu Roo.

Also Read | The K-pop Sensation 'Blackpink' Is Taking The World By Storm; Here Are Their Best MVs!

Nancy was recruited into Momoland after she participated in the Finding Momoland reality show. In the group, she is the lead vocalist and lead dancer. Other than that, her bright and chirpy personality and huge talent has made her the centre of the group. Nancy is also the youngest member of the group, as she is a 2000 liner.

Also Read | K-drama That Follow Rich Guy-poor Girl Cliche, Here Are Some Excellent Story Line!

Nancy was born on April 13, 2000, to a Korean mother and American father. However, her education is completed from Daegu in Korea. Nancy has an older sister, who loves to play the cello. According to the Momoland members profile on facebook, Nancy was always interested in singing and dancing. Before her debut, Nancy was previously seen in music videos such as SNUPER’s Stand By Me and MC GREE’s Dangerous. According to reports, she has the maximum number of experience in the group as she previously trained with Nega Network before MLD Entertainment.

Also Read | BTS's Next Speculated Comeback In Mid Of February 2020, Read More!

According to reports, her role model is F(x) Crystal and she believes in never giving up for the things she loves. She has reportedly acted in a web drama called Thumb Light. Nancy is also ranked in the 18th position in the 100 Most Beautiful Faces of 2018 of the TC Candler.

Watch Momoland's hit MV:

Also Read | BTS' Jeon Jung Kook Now The Most Retweeted Tweet In The World!

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.