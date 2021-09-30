NASSCOM President Debjani Ghosh Delighted As She Gets Featured In 'KBC 13' Question

Recently, NASSCOM President Debjani Ghosh was featured in Sony Entertainment's reality quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) season 13. The quiz show hosted by legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan had asked a question, "In April 2018, who became the first woman President of NASSCOM," a non-governmental trade association and advocacy group. The answer to the question is Debjani Ghosh.

The NASSCOM President took the screengrab of the question and shared it on her verified Twitter handle. She expressed her happiness as she penned a sweet caption. Take a look.

Taking to her micro-blogging handle, Debjani Ghosh posted a picture featuring Amitabh Bachchan and a question about the 'first woman President of NASSCOM.' The options featured Arundhati Bhattacharya, Debjani Ghosh, Madhabi Buch, and Chitra Ramkrishna. Ghosh captioned the picture, "Okie... so this happened... @nasscom" with a loving face emoticon.

The picture was also shared on the official NASSCOM handle. They wrote, "This is a testament to the Indian #tech industry's growing importance; the sector has become the cornerstone for the country’s growth and is a matter of pride for all." "Let us continue to work towards making the industry more inclusive, diverse and innovation-led," the IT organization concluded.

Who is Debjani Ghosh?

Debjani Ghosh is the President of the National Association of Software & Services Companies (NASSCOM) since April 2018. She is the fifth president and the first woman to lead the non-profit organization (NPO) in the last three-decade. Ghosh has also been instrumental in developing the Think Digital, Think India strategy that aimed at establishing India as a hub of digital talent and innovation. Currently, Ghosh works with the industry and government to accelerate the growth of the Information Technology (IT) and business process outsourcing industry and strengthen India’s position as a hub for Innovation and Digital Talent.

