Natasa Stankovic Began Her Career By Starring In THIS Popular Party Song; Details Inside

DJ Wale Babu was a song which released in the year 2015. This song featured Badshah & Aastha Gill as singers whereas the music was composed by Badshah. In the video of this song, we can see debutant Natasa Stankovic. She was the attraction of the song and was loved by fans. Since then, Natasa Stankovic has come a long way in the industry. Natasa Stankovic is from Siberia and had moved to India to work as a model. Dj Wala Babu was her first music video. She was seen as a dancer in approximately three movies before landing the role of a lead dancer in the song DJ Wale Babu. Natasa Stankovic recently got engaged to the Indian cricket team all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

DJ Wale Babu cast:

In this video song, we can see Natasa Stankovic in a black dress and glasses. Her presence in previous works was good, but DJ Wale Babu was a breakthrough video for her in the industry. Before her music video debut, she was seen in season eight of Bigg Boss and, after this, she was seen as a participant in Nach Baliye 9 with an ex-boyfriend, Aly Goni. She was also the lead dancer in O Meri Mehbooba from Fukrey Returns. She was also seen in a mini TV series, The Holiday. Natasa Stankovic has over one million followers on her Instagram and climbing.

But today, Natasa Stankovic has become a sensation. Hardik Pandya took to his Instagram to share the first pictures of the two together, making the relationship official on December 31, 2019, and a day after that, on January 1, 2020, he shared pictures of getting engaged to Natasa Stankovic on his Instagram. The Indian all-rounder is on a break after his operation and the news of him getting engaged was a surprise to his fans.

