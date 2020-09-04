Navina Bole Mourns Father's Death; Says 'I Regret Not Having Spent Enough Time With You'

Popular TV actor Navina Bole took to her social media handle on September 2 to express her grief over her father's death. Sharing a picture of her father, Navina Bole wrote a brief heartwarming caption to pay tribute. In her note, Navina mentioned that her one-year-old daughter Kimaarya will ‘never forget’ her grandfather. The actor also admitted that she was not able to spend enough time with her father.

Navina Bole's tribute to her father

"Cant think of any words that do justice to the whirlpool of emotions within me at this time. Just hope and pray that you are in a happier , more peaceful place now, where no fear, no pain can touch you. I know you will always be smiling down at us from the heavens above. I regret not having spent enough time with you and giving you the love and attention that you needed always. But know wherever you are I miss you with every bit of my heart and Kimmu will never forget her Nanu!! Love you so much Papa. .To eternity and beyond"

Many from her 304K Instagram followers extended condolence in the comments section. On the other side, many of her co-stars, peers and friends from TV fraternity expressed their grief. Her Ishqbaaz co-star Shrenu Parikh wrote, "I’m sooooo sorry Navs! May god give you strength to bear this pain! And hope he rests in peace". Meanwhile, several celebrities, including Ali Asgar and Abhinav Kapoor, dropped "RIP" in the comment box. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Ruslaan Mumtaz’s wife Nirali Mehta also wrote, “So so sorry for your loss @navina_005 stay strong. He's blessing you and your family from above. My heartfelt condolences."

Earlier in May, Navina had shared a heartfelt post for her father on his birthday. The caption of her birthday post for father read, "Happy bday to the man whom I owe my everything to!! Thank for being the most amazing dad and for encouraging and motivating always!! Proud to be your daughter Papa!! Wish you the best of health, wealth, peace, love, happiness and yummy food always!! Lol love you loads".

On the professional front, Navina has worked in numerous popular TV shows such as Mile Jab Hum Tum, Badi Door Se Aaye Hai, and Na Bole Tum Na Main Kuch Kaha. She played the character of Tia in Star Plus' popular serial Ishqbaaz. Recently, she was seen in Sony SAB's sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

