Kapil Sharma Reveals Navjot Singh Sidhu’s 'message' For Archana Puran Singh; Watch

Kapil Sharma is a world-wide popular name today. The artist is a famous Indian stand-up comedian, television producer, actor and host, best known for hosting the comedy talk show, The Kapil Sharma Show. Navjot Singh Sidhu was the permanent guest of the show since the show's inception but was replaced by Archana Puran Singh after February 16, 2019.

Recently, Kapil Sharma shared a funny video taking a dig at Archana Puran Singh for “snatching” Navjot Singh Sidhu’s place in the show. Through the video, Kapil Sharma has revealed Navjot Singh Sidhu’s message to Archana Puran Singh.

Also Read | Pooja Hegde’s Appearances On The Famous Talk Show 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Navjot Singh Sidhu’s message for Archana Puran Singh

Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh seem to share a great rapport with each other, even off-camera. The comedian has often been seen pulling Archana Puran Singh’s leg and goofing around with her, on-screen and even on social media. Recently, on September 30, 2020, Kapil Sharma took to his official Instagram handle to share a video revealing Navjot Singh Sidhu’s message for Archana Puran Singh.

The comedian-turned-actor captioned the post, “Sidhu ji’s message to Archana ji 🙈 🤐m sorry @archanapuransingh ji but @bharat_shutterlust sir @vankush_arora @krushna30 n @manikaransingh14 forced me to do this 🤪 😂 🤣 #behindthescenes #bts #tkss #thekapilsharmashow #comedy #comedyvideos #fun #laughter 🥳 🥳 🥳”.

Also Read | Kapil Sharma’s Best Pictures With Celebrities From The Sets Of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

In the video, Kapil Sharma can be seen portraying the character of Navjot Singh Sidhu. He can be seen dressed in a red colour pathani and turban, with a beard just like the one Navjot Singh Sidhu has. The video has Krushna Abhishek appearing in his character of Sapna that he plays on the popular talk show.

Also Read | Kapil Sharma Posts Picture With Daughter Anayra, Fans Say "cutest"; See Pic

About The Kapil Sharma Show

The show is an Indian stand-up comedy and talk show that airs on Sony Entertainment Television. The first season of the show had its premiere on 23 April 2016 and was produced by Kapil Sharma's production house K9 Films in association with Frames Productions. The second season of the show that premiered on December 29, 2018, is being jointly produced by Salman Khan Television and Banijay Asia, with K9 Films and TEAM (Triumbh Entertainment & Media) as its creative producers.

Also Read | Kapil Sharma And Co-star Krushna Abhishekh From 'TKSS' Hold A Guinness Record?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.