Navya Actress Somya Seth Ties The Knot Again, Shares First Photo From Wedding

Somya Seth, who rose to fame with her appearance in the television show Navya... Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal has found love again. The actress tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Shubham Chuhadia on June 22. Now, the couple shared the first photo from their wedding.

3 things you need to know

Somya Seth has been living in the US for the last five years.

She was earlier married to Arun Kapoor.

In 2019, they got divorced.

Somya Seth gives love a second chance after 5 years

Somya Seth got married to Shubham Chuhadia in an intimate ceremony in the US. They got hitched in the presence of their close friends and family members. On Thursday, the couple shared first photo from their wedding. For the special day, the actress sported a white sleeveless gown with a long trail. Shubham, on the other hand, wore a blue tuxedo. The photo also gave a glimpse of Somya's son from her first marriage, Ayden. The photo had a sticker of "Just Married" on it.

(Somya Seth gets married to Shubham Chuhadia | Image: Somya Seth/Instagram)

When Somya Seth introduced 'love of her life' to world

It was on Father's Day 2023 when Somya Seth introduced the 'love of her life' to the world. She took to social media and shared heartfelt posts featuring her son Ayden and her husband Shubham Chuhadia. She posted a reel of pictures capturing beautiful moments of their bond. She expressed gratitude for Shubham's presence in their lives and thanked him for prioritising Ayden's needs over everything else.



Somya Seth's troubled marriage with Arun Kapoor

Somya Seth was previously married to Arun Kapoor. They tied the knot in 2017 and moved to the US after the wedding. After moving to another country, she left behind her career as an actor. However, trouble started brewing between them in 2018. After their marriage went kaput, the actress opened up about the alleged mental and physical trauma she experienced during her marriage.

She shared a harrowing incident where she stood in front of a mirror, barely recognizing herself due to bruises. She also revealed enduring days without food, even while being pregnant. She also opened up about being stationed at a "safe house," a place where women who have suffered from domestic abuse find healing. While they got divorced in 2019, the battle between the two for Ayden's custody is still going on.