Navya Naveli Nanda Is Heartbroken As Sawai Bhatt Is Eliminated From 'Indian Idol 12'

One of the Indian Idol 12 contestants, Sawai Bhatt was eliminated from the reality show on June 20, 2021. However, Sawai Bhatt's elimination has left his fan Navya Naveli Nanda heartbroken and she took to Instagram and expressed the same. Take a look at her Instagram post below.

Navya Naveli Nanda is heartbroken as Sawai Bhatt is eliminated

Navya Naveli Nanda shared a picture of Sawai Bhatt on the sets of Indian Idol 12 in which he can be seen wearing a red kurta and white pyjama. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Keep singing and shining!!!!!” and added a bunch of crying and heartbreak emojis. Check out her post below.

Sawai Bhatt's elimination leaves fans disheartened

Fans of the singing reality show were also unhappy about the decision of Sawai Bhatt's elimination. Taking to Twitter, they reacted to the official tweet of Sony TV on his elimination and many of them also threatened to boycott the show. Sony TV’s official handle shared a picture of Sawai on the sets as he held a mic in his hand and wrote, “#IdolSawai hamesha rahenge humare dilon mein,aur aapke? (Idol Sawai will always be in our hearts, and yours?) Share your love for him and wish him all the best in the tweets and keep watching #IndianIdol2020 #HimeshReshammiya #AdityaNarayan @fremantle_india @The_AnuMalik @sonukakkar #KalyanjiAnandjiSpecial.”

One of the netizens said, “Not fair, get Sawai back, without him show lacklustre,” the other user wrote, “Wrong decision of sawai Boycott Indian idol.” Several users dropped comments such as, “Completely scripted and biased show towards their fvrts..Stop watching #IndianIdol sawai was in top 2 for constant weeks n suddenly eliminated just to save sanmukha n others.. shame..janta se vote hi q krwate ho when their votes don't mean to u”, “Again Unfair Elimination”, “Disgusting#How top performer of previous week suddenly got eliminated#”, “Worst decision ever of eliminating such a deserving candidate @sawai bhatt...feel like boycotting Indian idol.” Have a look at the reactions below.

About Navya Naveli Nanda

Navya Naveli Nanda is the daughter of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda who graduated from New York's Fordham University in 2020 and is now an entrepreneur. Recently, Navya started a new venture called Project Naveli that aims at building a gender-neutral world. Take a look at some of her initiatives below.

