'Navya' Actor Soumya Seth Confesses She Had Suicidal Thoughts; Read Her Post Here

Television actor Soumya Seth has spoken up about fighting suicidal thoughts in the past. In the light of the demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Navya actor spoke up about having suicidal thoughts for months. Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has come as a shock to many Bollywood celebrities. Many have posted messages about looking after mental health. However, Navya actor Soumya Seth shared her personal experience about having suicidal thoughts.

Soumya Seth's Instagram

In the long post shared by the Navya actor on her social media account, she mentioned how she hid the dark truth behind her smiling face. Soumya Seth has often posted cryptic messages on her social media hinting that she was in an abusive marriage. Navya actor Soumya Seth had alleged that her husband Arun Kapoor abused her physically.

Soumya Seth recalled her past and wrote that she would look up for ideas to give up her life. But, she later mentioned the reason behind her choosing to live. Soumya Seth stated that she was ‘forced to live’ after she found out that she was pregnant. However, she added that if she was not pregnant, she would have killed herself.

The Navya actor wrote, “I know in the past I have fought suicidal thoughts for few months. Behind that sweet smile and loving nature- I was hiding my suicidal thoughts. I attended events. Greeted everyone with hugs and smiles. Laughed with them. But as people left for their home I used to look for ideas to kill myself.” [sic]

Soumya Seth added, “I felt disgusted and disappointed with my life. I looked at myself in the mirror couldn’t believe it was me- I saw bruises on my hands & my face- my head was throbbing in pain. The life inside me had died. I was breathing but found it useless!! I felt abandoned and unloved. But I didn’t do it. I couldn’t do it. I had to live. Almost like I was forced to live. I was pregnant. If it was just me- I would have done it.” [sic]

Navya actor Soumya Seth recalled the death of television actor Pratyusha as well as Sushant Singh Rajput. She wrote, “Today, I know people who committed suicide were probably as strong as you and I. SUSHANT included. Remember PRATHYUSHA. Sometimes even civilised cities, successful careers, or amazing looking families can make people feel hostile. I know everyone is there for everyone. But if that was true no one ever would be lonely.” [sic]

