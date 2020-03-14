'Nazar' Written Update | March 13, 2020: Madhu Threatens Palak

In the Nazar March 13 episode, Palak tried to stab Appu to save him from being a davansh. Madhu wondered why her protection circle was not working. Later, Palak also pushed Madhu from the balcony while Appu broke a wall with his powers.

This Nazar episode began with Palak asking Appu was he still angry. She also tried to pacify him with milk. Appu’s eyes started to gleam. Palak called the Pundit and told him about it. The latter told her to stab him but Palak denied. Pundit said there was a reason behind it. This made Palak do it but suddenly Appu got up. Palak hid herself and Appu went back to sleep again. Pundit said that Appu was a davansh.

Meanwhile, Madhu wondered to herself that the idol was hurting her despite her witch protection. She thought someone else might have done it for him but asked herself who. Pundit, however, was busy telling Palak that she had to do a vidhi and save Appu.

Later, Hema and Malini were getting ready. Urvashi asked them where was maa ji. Hema pointed it to her and said Dadi was doing puja. Dadi asked Madhu where was Appu to which she said she made him sleep. Dadi asked her to come for puja but Madhu said she would stay back since Appu might get scared alone. Everyone then left for the puja.

Palak was making a Rangoli outside the house in order to stop Madhu. Palak was hurrying since she had to do it before the moon rose. Palak also came and made a circle around Madhu’s bed while she was sleeping. Appu came there just then and whispered to her what was she doing. Just then Madhu woke up and Palak hid herself along with Appu. But the latter started laughing and Madhu found them.

Madhu told threatened Palak and said she would throw her off the balcony to make it look like an accident. Palak asked why was Madhu doing it since Appu was her brother. Madhu replied that Appu was a davansh and a lot more powerful than a witch. Palak, meanwhile, managed to shove Madhu and the latter fell down.

Madhu threatened Palak that maa ji and Dadi would send her to jail but Palak replied that she would tell everyone Madhu was a witch. Dadi and maa ji came upstairs just then hearing Madhu’s scream. Appu hid behind a wall screaming “save me”. But suddenly he broke the wall with his powers.

