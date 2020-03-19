'Nazar' Written Update | March 18, 2020: Appu’s Dramatic Birthday Party

Nazar, one of the most popular mythological dramas on television, features several renowned TV actors like Monalisa, Smita Bansal, Jatinder Bhardwaj, and Ankur Nayyar in pivotal roles. This show explores the concepts of dark magic and witch mythology. The story is about a witch who wants to become the most powerful 'Daayan' and is also ready to sacrifice her brother for that. Read the written update to find out what happened in the recent episode of Nazar.

Also read: Nazar Written Update For March 17,2020: Madhu Seeks Help From An Evil Shapeshifter!

Nazar Written Update - March 18, 2020

Also read: Nazar Written Update | March 12, 2020: Palak Hides From Urvashi

Appu laughed at Palak and she asked why he was laughing. To which he said that he was waiting for his birthday balloons. He then enjoyed playing the balloons. He also danced with Palak. Everyone came to the party and wished him a happy birthday. Appu then cut the cake, following which Hema and Malani sang happy birthday to him.

Appu committed a mischievous act by shoving the cake on Hema Malini's face and then running away. Hema Malani chased him. Madhu said that he has brought in clowns and jokers for the party. The party then started.

Madhu asked Palak about what she was searching for. Palak said that she is not. However, Madhu knew what she was looking for. Palak then saw the clown, and a kid handed ice cream to her, after which Palak flew. The waiter gave her a drink. Palak looked in his eyes and realised it was the chameleon. Dadi then came in and Palak got frightened. She asked where he went. Dadi did not understand what she was talking about. She then asked to check on Appu if he was ready. Palak then came downstairs.

The magician showed up and performed various tricks. He then performed a trick where he locked Palak in a box. The magician then said that he will make her disappear. The man playing trumpet came downstairs and found out it was Appu. Everyone cheered for him. Madhu then came up with a plan which involved Appu and the chameleon.



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.