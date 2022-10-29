NCB Files Chargesheet Against Comedian Bharti Singh & Harsh Limbachiya In 2020 Drug Case

Mumbai NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) has filed a 200-page charge sheet before the court against comedian Bharti Singh and her husband, Harsh Limbachiya. The couple was arrested in 2020 over an alleged connection with a drug case and is currently out on bail. The NCB had seized 86.5 gms of marijuana during a search of Bharti Singh and her husband's home on November 21, 2020.

As per ANI now, the NCB has filed a charge sheet against Bharti and Harsh. The two were arrested after a raid at their home and office in Andheri west that led to the seizure of a small quantity of Marijuana. Soon after the arrest, the couple was detained and taken to court, where they were ordered to remain in judicial detention until December 4.

Charge sheet filed against Bhari Singh, Harsh Limbachiya

Followed by this, they were granted bail of Rs 15,000 each. The raid at the couple's house was conducted as a part of the drive by NCB amid allegations of drug usage within the entertainment industry. ANI quoted a source in NCB who stated how they have mentioned the drugs procured at the couple's house and the recovery made by the NCB in their 200-page charge sheet.

In December 2022, both Harsh and Bharti accepted the consumption of ganja. "Both Ms. Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiya accepted consumption of ganja," an NCB release had said then. The quantity allegedly seized from Singh's possession is considered a "small quantity" under the Act, as against "commercial quantity", an NCB official said

Up to 1,000 gm of ganja is considered a small quantity, which attracts a jail term of up to six months and/or a fine of Rs 10,000. Possession of commercial quantity -- 20 kg or more -- can attract up to 20 years in jail. For the quantity in between, the punishment can be as much as 10 years in jail.

