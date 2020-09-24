NCB To Quiz 5 TV Stars In Drug Case; Finds 'charas' At Abigail Pandey & Sanam Johar's Home

Top Bollywood stars including Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan Rakul Preet Singh, and designer Simone Khambatta were summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after their names were revealed by Sushant Singh Rajput's former talent manager Jaya Saha while probing a drug nexus in the actor’s death case. In an interesting twist, the narcotics investigation in Mumbai has now expanded to the television industry.

Several TV actors including Abigail Pandey and her husband Sanam Johar have also come under NCB scanner after multiple raids were carried out in the city. The agency has reportedly summoned at least five television stars for interrogation in the drug case. As per sources, these five actors were named by drug peddler Anuj Keshvani during the investigation.

READ | NCB Interrogates TV Actors Sanam Johar & Abigail Pande, Raids Their Juhu Residence

The NCB will issue summons and quiz the television actors while running parallel interrogation with Rakul Preet Singh and Simone Khambatta. On Friday, Deepika Padukone will join the investigation, as will Rakul Preet who claimed to not have got them in time for Thursday, followed by Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor on Saturday. Deepika, Simone, Rakul Preet will be questioned in the NCB guest house, Colaba while Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor will be questioned in NCB Zonal office.

Abigail Pandey summoned again

Meanwhile, Abigail Pandey who was quizzed by the NCB on Wednesday has been summoned again on Thursday. Abigail and Sanam’s summon came after their connection with drug peddler Anuj Keshvani emerged. The NCB also conducted a raid at their residence in Juhu and recovered 'charas' from there. Abigail has revealed the names of some TV actors before the NCB who are involved in drug consumption.

After carrying out searches at the couple’s residence, the agency officials have now conducted raids at multiple locations in Mumbai. Presently, raids are underway in several areas of Mumbai.

READ | 2 FIRs, 5 Stars: Details Of NCB Summons To Deepika, Rakul, Simone, Sara, Shraddha Accessed

About Anuj Keshvani

The Narcotics Control Bureau Deputy Director General (south-west region) Mutha Ashok Jain earlier in September said that the agency conducted fresh raids in Bandra and Santacruz against a man identified as Anuj Keshvani after his name came to the fore during the interrogation of Kaizan Ebrahim, a drug peddler.

"We have seized 590 gms of hashish, 0.64 gm of LSD sheets, 304 gms of marijuana including imported marijuana joints and capsules, Rs 1,85,200 in cash and 5,000 Indonesian Rupiah after the raids on Keshvani,"' Jain said. "The quantity of LSD that has been recovered is commercial quantity under the NDPS Act," he said indicating it is an offence to keep such quantity of banned drugs. LSD or lysergic acid diethylamide is a hallucinogenic drug. Keshvani's arrest has greatly helped in expanding the drug racket to Bollywood and television industry.

READ | Deepika Padukone Strategising For NCB Summons; Lawyers, Chartered Flight, Ranveer In Plan

READ | Deepika Padukone Gets Nod For Charter Flight To Mumbai For NCB Summons; KWAN Team With Her

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.