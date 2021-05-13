NCW Writes To Mumbai Police Over Video Of Shweta Tiwari, Son Being Assaulted By Ex-husband

The National Commission for Women has written to Mumbai Police to look into a now-deleted video shared by Shweta Tiwari where her ex-husband Abhinav Kohli could be seen allegedly assaulting their son Reyansh. The organisation wrote that it was ‘perturbed’ with the ‘atrocity’ being inflicted on a woman and a child. Abhinav, however, stated that he had not done ‘anything wrong.’

NCW writes to Mumbai Police on Shweta Tiwari-Abhinav Shukla’s alleged video

Abhinav Kohli had accused Shweta Tiwari of leaving their son Reyansh in a hotel, as she departed for South Africa to shoot for the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. In response, Shweta posted a video, purportedly the CCTV footage of her building, where the former could allegedly be seen using extreme force to snatch the child away from his mother in the garden of their locality, in the presence of other society members.

She had captioned the post, “Now let the truth Come out!!!! (But this is not going to stay forever on my account, I will eventually delete it, I am posting this right now to reveal the truth, then it goes off). This is why my Child is scared of him! After this incident my child was scared for more than a month, he was so scared that he would not even sleep properly at Night! His hand hurt for more than 2 weeks. Even now he is scared of his papa coming home or meeting him. I can’t let my Child go Through this mental trauma.. I try my best to keep him calm and happy! But this Horrible Man makes sure my baby’s mental health goes back to Square one! If this is not Physical abuse then what is!!!!?? It is the CCTV footage of my society” (sic).



The post has now been deleted.

Referring to this video, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma's letter to Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale read, “The National Commission for Women has come across a media post captioned 'Shweta Tiwari shares shocking CCTV video of ex-husband Abhinav Kohli physically abusing her and son Reyansh' wherein it can be seen that the accused is trying to snatch the boy from Shweta Tiwari even though the child does not want to go to him." "In the hustle, Shweta Tiwari falls on the ground. The accused continues to create ruckus after getting inside the house as well," she added. "The commission is perturbed with the sight of the atrocity being committed on a child and to the woman. You are, therefore, requested to immediately look into the matter and take appropriate action against the accused in accordance with the law. The action taken must be communicated to the commission within 10 days," she said.

Abhinav also posted his version of the ''truth', claiming that their son did not wish to be with his mother. Responding to NCW’s tweet, Abhinav stated that he was innocent while urging her to request Maharashtra DGP to investigate the location of their son and hand the child over to him.

Numerous other spats between the ex-couple, that parted ways in 2019 after a six-year marriage, have made headlines in the past, including one involving Shweta’s daughter from her first marriage,

(With inputs from PTI)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.