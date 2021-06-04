Neelam Kothari Feels 'motivated' To Make A Comeback After Receiving A Taste Of Fans' Love

Recently, actor and star wife Neelam Kothari graced the reality show Super Dancer 4. The actor received a 'first-hand taste of the love' of her fans on the sets. Neelam was accompanied by Govinda, her co-actor from Love 86, Sindoor, and Khudgarz. Neelam Kothari and Govinda made a popular pairing and have starred in over 14 films together. Neelam felt overwhelmed as she has been away from an active acting career in the entertainment industry for a long period of time now. She recently returned to the showbiz radar with Netflix's Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

Neelam Kothari on making a comeback

Speaking about her comeback, Neelam said, "At the time when I was at the peak of my career in films, we never had social media to give us a direct sense of our popularity, the excitement among fans and their appreciation. But being on a Netflix show first and then this appearance on a reality show have collectively made me realise how many fans I still have. People remember my work so fondly." Neelam continued, "I have been inundated with the most encouraging response through comments and direct messages on social media, and it almost feels like I've made a comeback! I have to say that this adulation and warmth really tempts and motivates me to be more active in the industry going forward".

Neela is currently gearing up for season 2 of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. She is considering making a full-fledged acting comeback but has yet to reveal details about her upcoming projects in her pipeline. The multi-faceted actor has devoted time to balance her personal as well as different professional life. She has been nurturing her skills as a jewellery designer, taking forward a legacy of three generations of her family business.

A look at Neelam Kothari's movies

Before taking a break from showbiz, she has appeared in numerous films. The list of popular Neelam Kothari's movies includes Farz Ki Jung, Taaqatwar, Aag Hi Aag, Paap Ki Duniya, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Billoo Badshah, Ghar Ka Chiraag, Mitti Aur Sona, and many more.

IMAGE: NEELAM KOTHARI'S INSTAGRAM

