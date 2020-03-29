The Debate
Neena Gupta-inspired Printed Outfits That Can Be A Perfect Fit For One's Casual Dressing

Television News

Neena Gupta who entertained the audience with her role in 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' is also known for her style game. Here's a look at her printed outfits.

Written By Aditi Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta is one of the most acclaimed and renowned actors in the Bollywood industry. The actor has starred in a slew of popular movies like Badhai Ho, Panga, Mulk, amongst others. In 2020, she played a prominent role in Ayushmann Khurran's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan which received a stupendous response at the Box Office. Neena Gupta is also lauded for her style statements. Of late, the actor has sported many printed outfits that were loved by fans. 

Boho Printed Indian ensemble

Neena Gupta wore an ethnic boho ensemble for a casual day out. The actor paired a multicoloured boho printed kurta with a white salwar. She completed her look with black square-lensed sunglasses and floral printed one-toe ethnic footwear. Neena Gupta balanced her whole look with open hair. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neena ‘Zyada’ Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

Keeping it casual with florals

Neena Gupta gave major inspiration for casual dressing when the actor wore a white shirt with checkered blueprints. She paired her shirt with black joggers. For accessories, she complemented the look with black sunglasses and a golden watch. Neena Gupta completed her look with white sneakers. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neena ‘Zyada’ Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

The print-on-print look

Neena Gupta aced the trend of print on print when she wore a muticoloured floral printed blazer and paired it with a floral printed skirt. She completed her look with minimal makeup, open hair and white sneakers.

Also Read| Neena Gupta has also worked in Malayalam films as well; see the list here

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neena ‘Zyada’ Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

The floral pantsuit look

Neena Gupta chose to wear a floral printed pantsuit as her airport outfit. The actor paired her floral blazer with a basic black tee and complemented it with the same print wide-legged bottoms. The actor glammed up her look with a golden layered chunky neckpiece and black sunglasses. Neena Gupta completed her look with black boots. 

Also Read| Neena Gupta & daughter Masaba Gupta's pictures are adorable; see here

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neena ‘Zyada’ Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

The classic checkered saree look

Neena Gupta wore a green checkered print saree for an event. The actor paired her saree with the same printed blouse. She completed her look with green bangles and golden earrings. 

Also Read| Neena Gupta's 'Veer': Interesting trivia about the film you must check out

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neena ‘Zyada’ Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

Also Read| Neena Gupta's 'Veere Di Wedding': Fascinating trivia about the movie you might not know

 

 

First Published:
