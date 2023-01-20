Neena Gupta Quips 'main Public Property Hu' After Fan Clicks Her Photos Without Permission

Actress Neena Gupta, who is known for her witty replies, recently shared a reel on social media reacting to a fan who clicked her photos without her permission. The 'Badhaai Ho' actress was filming a reel at India Arts Festival in Mumbai’s Nehru Centre when a fan came and clicked her photos without her consent.

To this, Neena said, "Log bina pooche photo le lete hain, main toh public property hun. Koi baat nahi, hun (People click my pictures without asking me. I am public property. Let it be, I am).” Sharing the reel on Instagram, she wrote, "At the Nehru centre for India Art Festival".

While many fans found the incident funny, some also slammed the people who click pictures without respecting the celebs' privacy. One fan commented, "side effects of mobile world Neena ji..." "What a daring turnaround!", penned another one. One user wrote, "People should respect the privacy of celebrities as well.. they are also humans".

See the video here:

Neena Gupta's personal life

Neena Gupta was in a relationship with former West Indies cricketer Viv Richards. Neena shares a daughter with Viv out of wedlock. In 2008, the 'Good Bye' actress tied the knot with Vivek Mehra, a chartered accountant.

In a recent interview with Humans Of Bombay, she said that there is no love between a man and a woman but only lust which then turns into affection and then a habit. She further shared that she doesn't believe in the concept of love other than the love she has felt for her daughter, Masaba.

The 'Uunchai' star broke stereotypes when she got married at 49. When asked about how her love was different at the age of 49 as compared to the earlier phases, she replied, "There is just lust in the beginning but after that it can take any direction. It's only with a child that kind of love I feel that I can do anything for her". She added, "For my husband (Vivek) I will do, I do a lot, but I will not do anything for him like I will do for Masaba".

On the work front, Neena was last seen in 'Good Bye' and 'Uunchai'. She will be next seen in 'Gwalior' co-starring Manav Vij and Sanjay Mishra.