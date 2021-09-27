Neeraj Chopra Attempts To Woo Shakti Mohan; Raghav Juyal Has A Hilarious Response To It

The popular dance reality show Dance+ 6 welcomed Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra with roaring applause from the audience, contestants as well as judges. The show not only hailed the young athlete's contribution to the country but also had a fun and energetic time loaded with comical moments and fanatical dancing. Providing a sneak peek into the special episode, a small clip from the teaser is making rounds on the internet as Neeraj Chopra is seen attempting to propose captain Shakti Mohan on the show.

Neeraj Chopra proposes to Shakti Mohan

In the latest sneak peek from the upcoming episode of Dance+ 6, Neeraj Chopra was asked by captain Shakti Mohan to teach host Raghav Juyal to impress girls. This added to the long-standing and crowd favourite gag of Juyal trying to impress Mohan for over six years. Stepping on the stage, Chopra begins with, ''Mere life mein toh sabse zaroori javelin hai. Mujhe baaki kuch...na itna achcha khana banana aata hai, na main time de sakta (Javelin is the most important thing in my life. I don't know how to cook and I can't even give you time)."

He later proceeded to tell Mohan about how Juyal is a good dancer and a funny guy. This earned a round of laughter from the judges and the audience. Host Raghav Juyal took over the situation and hilariously responded to Neeraj Chopra saying, ''Bhai aapne galat jagah javelin phenka hai (Brother, you threw the Javelin in the wrong place).''

More on Neeraj Chopra on Dance+ 6

The sneak peek also provided all the fun activities with the Olympic gold medallist engaged in while on the show. From showing off his athletic skills to shaking a leg on a Bollywood song with the contestants, the athlete left the netizens impressed with his multiple talents. One teaser showed Neeraj Chopra and Raghav Juyal demonstrating the various types of dance styles. Earlier, the athlete showed off his acting chops in an ad where he played multiple roles for a brief moment. The ad was quick to gain traction on the internet as netizens lauded the young athlete.

(Image: @neeraj____chopra/mohanshakti/raghavjuyal/Instagram)