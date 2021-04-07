Neeti Mohan Swears By Yoga During Pregnancy, Quips She And Her Baby Love It; Watch

Popular Bollywood playback singer Neeti Mohan and husband Nihaar Pandya announced their pregnancy on February 15, 2021. The couple's pregnancy announcement was very special as it was made on the same day as their second marriage anniversary. Ever since Neeti Mohan's pregnancy announcement, the singer has been sharing glimpses of her preggo diaries on her social media handle. In a recent video, Neeti Mohan claimed that she and her baby love to practise yoga.

Neeti Mohan's pregnancy yoga video

The video shows the mommy-to-be practising different yoga asanas while dressed in a plain red t-shirt and some black leggings. In the video, she encouraged other expectant mothers to be active and healthy during their pregnancy. She revealed that she loves to do a combination of yoga, pilates and walking and ended the video by preaching that above everything one should always practise gratitude while she smiled at the camera and tucked a flower behind her ear. Along with the video, Neeti wrote, "Another beautiful day for us to be grateful, learn, and live with compassion. Hello to fellow preggo friends. Hope everyone is safe and healthy. Have a good day guys."

Netizens react to Neeti Mohan's Instagram video

Neeti's sister and dancer Mukti Mohan was quick to drop a comment on the video and wrote, "Awiee my Dewie Momma" followed by a ton of different emojis. Celebs like Vishal Dadlani, Tahira Kashyap, Harshdeep Kaur and many others also commented on the video and dropped heart emojis. Fans of the actor gushed about Neeti Mohan's pregnancy glow and complimented her for how beautiful she looks. Read some of the comments right below:

Neeti Mohan's pregnancy diaries

On February 15, Neeti Mohan dropped an adorable series of photos announcing her pregnancy to the public on the same day as her anniversary. The photos that are captioned with "1+1 = 3" shows the singer in a bright yellow shirt dress with Neeti Mohan's husband Nihaar Pandya cradling and kissing her baby bump.

A few days later, Neeti has posted a picture of herself looking gorgeous in a red dree while cradling her baby bump. In the post, she mentioned how beautiful the journey of pregnancy is and how privileged she feels to be able to embrace motherhood.

She has also posted different videos of her working out and dancing while being pregnant while assuring her fans that she is being safe and claiming that being pregnant does not mean that one should stop having fun.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Neeti Mohan Instagram)

