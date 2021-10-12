Neeti, Mukti Mohan Pen Sweet Birthday Wishes For Sisters, Shakti And Kriti Mohan

As ace dancer Shakti Mohan turns a year older, her sisters- singer Neeti Mohan and dancer-actor Mukti Mohan wished her in the sweetest way possible. Neeti and Mukti took to their respective social media handle to post heartfelt birthday wishes for their sister Shakti on her special day.

Shakti and her twin sister and artist manager Kriti Mohan celebrated their birthday with family and close friends. Taking to Instagram, Neeti shared a series of photos in form of a slideshow on her Instagram handle. She posed with both the sisters one by one for the pictures and captioned it as, "Happy Birthday best sisters @mohanshakti @kmohan12.I still remember when mom used to go to the hospital for her delivery how I used to pray for a SISTER (always). Both of you are my answered prayers. I wish every day to be joyous and wonderful for you. May you get wiser and more compassionate day by day. Love you so much."

Take a look:

On the other hand, Mukti gave glimpses of the birthday celebrations of her sisters on her Instagram stories. In one of the pictures, Shakti dressed in black shorts and a pullover can be seen posing with her twin sister Kriti. Mukti also posted a video in which she can be seen dancing with Kriti on Kaho Na Pyaar Hai title track near a beach.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "My @kmohan12 Happiest Birthday to my constant, my moonshine, my reality check, my Tinu Dida, @mohanshakti ‘s Tu Tu Di, @neetimohan18 ‘s Tomchom, aur sabki favourite Kriti didi. Let’s get marooned on an island again, point the direction and you will succeed pin a drop we’ll explore. The sky is the limit!! Love you beyond."

Take a look:

More on Mohan sisters

The sister duo Shakti Mohan and Mukti Mohan are currently judges in the show Dance With Me Season 2. In a recent conversation with ANI, the duo mentioned their 'genetic coordination', their experience of working together. Crediting their 'genetic coordination', Shakti said, "When we work together we always try our best to make it fun. While shooting for 'Dance With Me', we pulled off each other's legs, we revealed our childhood secrets and whatnot".

While, Mukti Mohan, who is known for her role in TVF's Inmates, mentioned how despite living under the same roof and growing up together, the sister duo had diverse interests, with Shakti embarking into dance, while she started her acting career. "However, it's the dance that is an integral part of our lives. It has made us much closer", Mukti said.

Meanwhile, among the Mohan sisters, playback singer Neeti Mohan has voiced songs like 'Jiya Re', 'Ishq Wala Love' among others. Mukti Mohan has won audiences' hearts in shows like Zara Nachke Dikh, Comedy Circus Ka Jadoo as well as movies like Blood Brothers, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster, Hate Story. And Shakti has been a judge on the reality show Dance Plus.

(Image: Instagram/@muktimohan/neetimohan18)

(With inputs from ANI)