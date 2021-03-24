Neetu Kapoor Finds Indian Idol 12 Contestant Danish's Looks Similar To Rishi Kapoor's

Indian Idol season 12, in the recent past, has been graced by several prominent veterans including Hema Malini, Dharmendra and many more. This weekend, the stage of the singing reality TV show will be graced by Neetu Kapoor as the entire crew gears up for a Rishi Kapoor special episode. To celebrate her arrival and to pay tribute to her late husband, all the contestants will put up stunning performances on the hits of the beloved Bollywood sweethearts.

Neetu Kapoor graces stage of Indian Idol season 12

Now, IWMBuzz reports that Neetu Kapoor is much delighted with the performance of Indian Idol contestant Danish. According to the portal, the veteran actor will be seen sharing umpteen wonderful moments with the contestants of the show. Her craze for the show will overflow with Danish’s song. Danish will not only sing his rendition of the famous retro song, Ek Mein Aur Ek Tu, he will also request Neetu to dance alongside him.

Neetu Kapoor, much obliged with Danish’s request, also compliments him for his uncanny resemblance with Rishi Kapoor. As per the outlet, Danish said that it is his pleasure to be a part of Indian Idol season 12 and Neetu Kapoor is one of the sweetest persons he had ever met. The contestant revealed that never in his life he had thought that he would be able to meet such prominent celebrities. For the contestant, it is his dream come true and he got an opportunity to dance with her on one of her songs.

Adding to the same, Neetu Kapoor reportedly responds complimenting the singer. She said that his looks are much similar to Rishi Kapoor. Indian Idol season 12 has already garnered a special place in the hearts of all music lovers and this week will make everyone travel down memory lane with the greatest 90s hit music. The upcoming episode is expected to make everyone nostalgic, with Neetu revealing interesting stories about her career and her bond with Rishi Kapoor. Indian Idol season 12 airs on Sony TV, every weekend at 9.30 pm. Stay tuned for further updates about the show.

