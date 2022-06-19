Bollywood veteran Neetu Kapoor is winning fans' hearts as she is judging the dance reality show Dance Deewane Junior The actor is often seen praising contestants, opening up about her life and even having fun with her co-judges Marzi Pestonji and Nora Fatehi. Neetu Kapoor recently won fans' hearts as she got on the top of a car and grooved to the iconic song O Haseena Zulfowali.

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor is not only known for her ace acting skills but also for her dancing skills throughout her career. The actor has grooved to many Bollywood hits in her films for decades.

ColorsTV recently shared the promo of the upcoming episode of the show Dance Deewane Junior. The promo saw Neetu Kapoor donning a beautiful yellow-coloured ensemble while she stood on the top of a car. Her outfit included a salwar suit with some golden accents. Neetu Kapoor accessorised her look with a pair of earrings and bracelets and left her locks open.

The actor surely took the internet by storm by dancing atop the standing car. While she performed to the classic melody, Nora Fatehi along with all the contestants gave the Bollywood veteran a standing ovation. The actor's fans also showered her with love on social media as they cheered for her dance. A fan wrote, "Very nice very good Dancing king & Dancing Queen," while another one penned, "Waow what a fantastic moves hats off to u."

Neetu Kapoor calls a contestant "Chhoti Alia" on sets of Dance Deewane Juniors

Neetu Kapoor never fails to laud the young and talented contestants on the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors. The actor also showers love to many children and shares smiles and hugs with them. In one of the promo videos of the show, the Jug Jugg Jeeyo star was seen praising Riddhi, a contestant on the show, while the latter sat on her lap. Neetu Kapoor also called Riddhi "cute" and "Chhoti Alia" (Alia Bhatt). She further said "I love you" to Riddhi and gave her a warm hug.In the caption, the channel mentioned, "Riddhi ki performance ne jeeta Neetu ji ka dil. Tune in this weekend to watch her performance." Take a look.

Image: Instagram/@neetu54