Neetu Kapoor Gives Shagun To Neha Kakkar & Remembers Rishi Kapoor On 'Indian Idol' Sets

Neetu Kapoor, during her first-ever-appearance on the sets of Indian Idol 12 since the passing of Rishi Kapoor, danced to one of the most iconic songs that were a part of the latter's filmography, namely Khullam Khulla, along with Aditya Narayan. In addition to the same, the veteran actor recounted how she had to gather the strength to make the said appearance. Additionally, Neetu Kapoor, in the video which was shared by Viral Bhayani that can be found below, one can see that the veteran star gave a Shagun to the newly-married Neha Kakkar, who simply couldn't suppress her gratitude towards and excitement for the same. The snippet from one of Indian Idol's latest episodes featuring Neetu Kapoor and Neha Kakkar, amongst others, can be found below.

When Neetu Kapoor made appearance on 'Indian Idol 12'

As one can also see in the video above, while talking about the last time she made an appearance with her late husband, Rishi Kapoor, she can be heard saying that "Aaj hum udaas nahi hoyengey (Today, I will not wallow in sorrow). I want to celebrate mine and Rishi Ji's memories together! I have come here after a very long time, alone, without, mere husband ke sath mein aayi this last (The last time I came here, my husband was with me), par abhi mein akeli hoon toh thodi si himmat chahiye this, par mein aa gayi hoon, so, aaj enjoy karte hai! (which translates to: Since I am alone today, I needed a little bit of courage, but here I am! SO, let's enjoy!" . The same was followed by an impromptu Shagun-giving ceremony, which saw Neetu Kapoor gifting Neha Kakkar a little bit of gold on the behalf of her and Rishi Kapoor.

About Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's love story

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor met on the sets of their first film together, "Zehreela Insaan", back in 1974. It is believed that a year later, they began seeing each other. The year 1980 saw them tying the knot. The two stayed married right up until 2020. The couple, during the course of their marriage, became parents to three children, namely Ranbir and Riddhima (Now Riddhima Kapoor-Sahani). The former is an actor who has worked in several films to date and the latter is a well-known Fashion designer and businesswoman. On the work front, Neetu Kapoor quite recently wrapped up Jugg Jugg Jeeyo, starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor, amongst others.