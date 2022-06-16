Neetu Kapoor Gushes Over 'chhoti Alia Bhatt' On The Sets Of 'Dance Deewane Juniors'; Watch

Neetu Kapoor is often seen showering praise and love on her daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt during media interactions as well as on social media. While Alia is busy filming her Hollywood debut project Heart Of Stone in the UK, Neetu seems to have found the Brahmastra star's mini version on the sets of the reality show Dance Deewane Juniors.

Neetu, who's one of the show's judges, was seen indulging in a sweet conversion with one of the contestants Riddhi, who performed on Bhatt's song Dholida. The little girl is seen dressed perfectly as Alia's Gangubai Kathaiwadi avatar, which made Neetu call her 'Chhoti Alia'.

Neetu Kapoor introduces fans to 'Chhoti Alia' on the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors

In a promo video shared by the official handle of Colors TV, Riddhi is seen sitting in Neetu Kapoor's lap as she showers her with love. Calling her 'cute and Chhoti Alia', Neetu added how beautiful she looks. "I love you," the actor further says and hugs the girl while congratulating her for her performance.

In the caption, the channel mentioned, "Riddhi ki performance ne jeeta Neetu ji ka dil. Tune in this weekend to watch her performance." Take a look.

In another clip shared by Colors TV, Riddhi's seen dancing effortlessly on the track, with judges Neetu, Marzi Pestonji and Nora Fatehi giving a standing ovation to her. For the uninitiated, Dance Deewane Juniors airs on Saturday and Sunday at 9 p.m. on Colors TV.

On the work front, Neetu Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which also stars Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in lead roles. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film will hit theatres on June 24, 2022. Meanwhile, Alia has projects like Brahmastra, Heart of Stone, and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani among others in the pipeline.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @COLORSTV)