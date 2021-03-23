Neetu Kapoor To Grace 'Indian Idol 12' Set In New Episode; To Pay Tribute To Rishi Kapoor

Indian Idol 12 has for long, etched a special place in the hearts of music lovers across the country. Be it Bollywood actors or sports stars, everyone has been a huge fan of the show. Several celebrities from the entertainment industry made an appearance on the show, gracing the stage and enjoying with the contestants. Indian Idol 12 guests who made it to the show also shared some of their fond memories, associated with the song performed by the Indian Idol 12 contestants. This weekend the stage of Indian idol would be graced by Neetu Kapoor, and the top 10 Indian Idol 12 contestants would be singing the evergreen songs of Rishi Kapoor.

Neetu Kapoor to be the next guest on Indian idol 12

To celebrate the first chocolate boy of the Hindi film industry, actor Rishi Kapoor, the contestants would be seen singing his songs and carry forward his legacy. To make the episode more special the late actor's wife Neetu Kapoor would be joining the show. The episode is expected to make everyone on the set nostalgic, remembering the late actor Rishi Kapoor. Neetu Kapoor will be seen sharing many interesting stories about her career, Rishi Kapoor, and the Kapoor clan. The judges along with the contestants will be seen having a gala time with Neetu Kapoor and she will also be seen encouraging the contestants. The show airs on Sony TV, during the weekends at 9:30 pm.

Actor Rishi Kapoor made his debut in the entertainment industry as an adolescent with the film Mera Naam Joker and also won a National Award for Best Child Actor. Later, he played the lead role in the film Bobby, which also won him a Filmfare Award. He then went on to star in several Bollywood films like Khel Khel Mein, Kabhi Kabhie ,Sargam , Karz , and Chandni. Some of his recent Bollywood films include Luck by Chance, Love Aaj Kal, Do Dooni Chaar, Agneepath, 102 Not Out and Mulk. He married his co-star from many movies, actor Neetu Singh, in the year 1980. On 30th April 2020, Rishi Kapoor passed away because of leukemia.

