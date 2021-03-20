Neha Bhasin Recalls The Time She Was Asked To Get Off Stage For Wearing Shorts

Neha Bhasin's songs like Dhunki, Swag Se Swagat and Heeriye garnered her immense popularity over the years. The singer is currently seen on the Indian Pro Music League on ZEE TV. Neha Bhasin on IPML recently performed in short clothes and broke down after her performance. She spoke about the time when she was slut-shamed for the type of clothes she wore.

Neha Bhasin recalls being asked to get off stage for wearing shorts

Neha Bhasin gave a mind-blowing performance on Aisa Jaadu Dala Re and she received a standing ovation for the same. She was overwhelmed by the response she got from the Indian Pro Music League contestants and judges. She spoke about how she overcame rejections all the years that she has been subjected to because of how she dresses. After her performance, she shared how she was called out by the audience once for wearing short clothes while performing. She was even asked to leave the stage and slut-shamed for her outfit.

Being able to perform at such a stage left her elated for being accepted for her true self, without dissecting her for clothes and focusing on her audiovisual vision. After performing on a stage like this, she felt accomplished as she could do what she wanted to in a country where playback singing is traditionally singing with a set of values. She mentioned that in India, singers and female performers are expected to conform to a certain persona that makes the Indian audience feel comfortable.

It was an extremely proud moment for her as she took to her Instagram handle to talk about the same. She wrote, "The length of a woman's dreams cannot be measured by her clothes, her body, forced pretentious morality. Her dreams are pure and seamless like the deep blue sky.'' The netizens gave an extremely positive response to the post. She has always encouraged people to be comfortable in their skin. One of Neha Bhasin's songs, Kehnde Rehnde also dealt with bullying and trolling that people are subjected to, for simply being themselves.

