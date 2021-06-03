Neha Bhasin Shares A Post-workout Selfie And Asks Trolls To 'save Your Breath'

Bollywood playback singer Neha Bhasin has recently posted a picture of herself on "Day 20" of her fitness journey. The singer posted a mirror selfie where she is standing on a yoga mat in a black sports bra and gym shorts which showed off her flat stomach. She talked about her goal of shedding the fat that her body has collected over 1.5 years due to the pandemic. She also had a sassy remark for her trolls.

Neha Bhasin says, "enjoy the view" as she shares a selfie

Along with the picture, the singer also added that there have been "constant efforts by many to lay shame, guilt, the burden of morality and being a good Indian woman and to cover up and have dressing sense" to which she said that she is "too old and too thick-skinned for these clichés" and that her followers should just save their breath and enjoy the view. See this post here:

The singer has been trying to start her fitness regime again and posted her first post-workout video on May 12, 2021. Take a look at the post here:

Her journey so far

The singer has revealed that she has been waking up at 6 am to exercise and shed weight. She has also revealed that she previously suffered from depression, an eating disorder, and is also currently battling PMDD (Premenstrual dysphoric disorder). "If you know me you know fitness and mental well being are a very big part of my existence. Having battled at a very young age with depression, food disorder and Ongoing battle with PMDD I am always finding balance and staying on the path of discipline and balance. At this time more than ever with so much hopelessness and devastation, we need to love ourselves and nurture ourselves," she wrote in the caption.

She also revealed that she had to take a break from her fitness regimen after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. "Got pushed back a couple of days due to vaccination. It's important to rest let the body reset post-vaccination and also to limit exposure," she said in her caption.

Neha Bhasin's Instagram is filled with pictures of her fitness routines. On the work front, Neha Bhasin's latest work has been on the music show, Indian Pro Music League where she mentors and participates from the team Delhi Jammers.

