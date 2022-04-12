Neha Bhasin's Brother Ties The Knot With Ukrainian Girlfriend Who Fled Country Amid War

Popular singer Neha Bhasin's brother Anubhav Bhasin got married in a dreamy ceremony to his Ukrainian girlfriend Anna Horodetska, who earlier fled her country amid the ongoing Russian invasion. Anubhav took to his social media account and shared some adorable pictures from the duo's wedding and penned down a note about their 'crazy' journey. Several fans and followers headed to the comments section and sent their best to the newly married couple.

Neha Bhasin's brother Anubhav ties the knot with Ukrainian girlfriend Anna

In the pictures Anubhav posted online, Anna Horodetska could be seen looking like royalty in a light pink lehenga with silver and dark pink embroidery. She wore elegant jewellery and smiled from ear to ear as she stood beside her husband. Anubhav was seen in a dull gold kurta and pink turban as he seemed static on his big day. The duo also posed alongside their family including the sister of the groom, Neha Bhasin, who donned a beautiful yellow and blue lehenga. Anubhav penned down a sweet note about the hurdles and problems the couple has faced in their time together and welcomed her home. He used the hashtag 'love trumps war' as he wrote, "Our journey has been a crazy one since the day we met, but together we have crossed every hurdle and every problem that came our way. I am excited to start this new life with you baby! Welcome home!"

ANI reported on March 26 that Anubhav proposed to Anna Horodetska the moment she landed in India after fleeing Ukraine post the Russian invasion of the country. She told the publication it was a 'long and difficult' trip and was 'tired and emotionally exhausted'. She also mentioned that the process of fleeing Ukraine after Russia invaded the country took almost half a month. She told ANI-

"It was a long & difficult trip. The whole trip took me more than half a month. You get thoroughly exhausted from whatever is going on, you are scared & then you decide that you have to get out. Everybody is tired & emotionally exhausted. Authority was very helpful"

Delhi's Anubhav Bhasin and Ukraine's Anna Horodetska are set to tie the knot next month in the national capital; Bhasin proposed to her the moment she landed at IGI Airport after leaving her war-torn homeland. pic.twitter.com/DV62Zyya2g — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2022

Image: Instagram/@anubhav_bhasinn