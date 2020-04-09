Neha Dhupia Opens Up About 'Roadies' Row; Says She Still Stands By Her Statement

A few weeks ago, Neha Dhupia was making the rounds on the internet as a clip from her show Roadies went viral over social media. In the clip, the actor is seen bashing a contestant on the show for abusing his girlfriend physically because she was committing adultery. ‘It's her choice’ comment by the actor received a lot of backlash on social media by netizens. Recently, Neha opened up about the Roadies row and the whole controversy in a media interaction with an entertainment portal.

Neha Dhupia spoke about her views about the Roadies row. She said that while doing a reality television shows, some things are said because the person who is saying it feels strongly about it. Talking about the Roadies row, she said that unfortunately just a small chunk of what she wanted to say was highlighted and it became viral. She further added that she just wanted to imply that domestic violence is not okay under any circumstances.

The De Dana Dan actor said that she was trolled extensively for the whole Roadies row and she continues being trolled for it. She later issued a statement on her social media clearing the air about the whole incident which was also backed by her husband Angad Bedi. During the interaction, Neha said that whatever she wanted to talk about about the incident has been mentioned in the statement and she still stands by it.

She further talked about the support that she received. She said that a lot of people with a great reputation, right minds and an extreme amount of goodwill supported her. Talking about adultery, Neha said that if someone is in a relationship and if there is adultery, it may lead to separation and divorce but domestic violence is not the answer to it and there are larger consequences to it. Neha Dhupia further added that it is sad only the small part of it got highlighted and went viral.

