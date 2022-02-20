The team of the latest crime thriller A Thursday graced the talk show The Kapil Sharma Show. Yami Gautam, Neha Dhupia, and Atul Kulkarni shared some behind-the-scenes gossip and laughter with the host Kapil Sharma. While Kapil Sharma also talked about Neha Dhupia's past ventures, he asked Neha Dhupia if she is very particular about hygiene.

In one of the latest promos of TKSS, Kapil Sharma was seen talking about Neha Dhupia's particularity with hygiene. In the promo, comedian Kapil Sharma could be seen talking about Neha Dhupia's 2007 film Dus Kahaniyaan. The movie was an anthology of short films that dealt with diverse subjects such as companionship, identity, lust, and a spectrum of emotions. Neha Dhupia shared the screen space with Mahesh Manjrekar.

Talking about the same in one of the segments, Kapil Sharma asked Neha Dhupia if she asked her co-star to wash his hand five times before a kissing scene. Kapil Sharma said, "In the film Dus Kahaaniya, Neha had to kiss an actor's hand. He asked the actor to wash his hand 5 times. She takes care of her hygiene this much." Reacting to Kapil Sharma's question, Neha Dhupia said, "Main shaadi shuda hoon aur me bilkul aise roles ab nahi karti", gesturing that she does not do such roles anymore. Kapil Sharma cracked another joke asking if she asks a Pani Puri vendor to take a bath before serving her. Neha Dhupia cracked up and seemingly laughed her heart out reacting to Kapil's joke.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Neha Dhupia also shared some behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. The entire team of A Thursday wore black coloured attires on the show. While Neha Dhupia stunned in a black saree, Yami Gautam wore a black top and matching pants. Actor Atul Kulkarni wore a black turtle neck on matching jeans. Neha Dhupia shared a series of selfies from the show and wrote, "hum Thursday wale … Saturday ko aapko entertain karne aa rahe hain."

Details about A Thursday

A Thursday stars Yami Gautam in the lead role of a playschool teacher named Naina. Neha Dhupia played the role of a pregnant police officer in the film and opened more opportunities for mom-to-be in the industry. The film also cast Atul Kulkarni, Dimple Kapadia, and Karanvir Sharma in pivotal roles. The movie was released on Disney+ Hotstar on February 17 and is receiving positive reviews ever since.

Image: Instagram/@nehadhupia