Neha Kakkar & Rohanpreet Get Into An Ugly Scuffle In 'Khad Tainu Main Dassa' Promo; Watch

Singer Neha Kakkar and husband Rohanpreet Singh are leaving no stone unturned to promote their upcoming track Khad Tainu Main Dassa. On Tuesday afternoon, Neha Kakkar, took to her Instagram profile to share a snippet of the upcoming song with a short promo video. In the clip, both Neha and Rohanpreet can be seen getting in an ugly brawl with each other.

Neha Kakkar shares Khad Tainu Main Dassa promo

In the clip shared by Neha, fans can see the married couple getting in an ugly yet funny scuffle. While husband Rohanpreet gently pushes Neha, on the other hand, the Dilbar singer goes full swing to counter Singh’s action and get her revenge. Soon after, an angry and frustrated Neha gives in and removes herself from the situation. The clip appears to be filmed while recording the music video for Khad Tainu Main Dassa.

The entire scuffle takes place while a snippet of their upcoming song plays in the background. The musician also shared the video with the hashtag ‘Khad Tainu Main Dassa’. Hence, it is safe to say that the new track may chronicle a bitter-sweet love story. Check out the video posted by the singer below:

As soon as the promo video surfaced online, netizens went gaga over it. Not only fans but even prominent celebs dropped sweet comments on Neha’s post. Manmeet from Meet Bros called their scuffle a ‘cutest fight ever’. A user also wrote, Oh God youu two cutiees”. The promo video has aptly raised anticipation about the celebrity couple’s upcoming track. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

This video comes only a few days after, Neha dropped the poster of Khad Tainu Main Dassa online on Instagram. Both Neha and Rohanpreet have donned peppy ensembles and are seen holding footballs in their hands. Take a look at the poster here:

It was just last month when the two celebrated their 6 month wedding anniversary together. On the special occasion, Neha penned a heartfelt note for Rohanpreet that read, “Every Single Day He Wins My Heart. He makes me fall in love with myself even more.. Everyday! He says he loves me more than I love him but I wanna say I love him a lil more! Hehe.. 🥰🥰 @rohanpreetsingh You’re Genuinely The Best Husband Ever!! I’m really lucky!! Happy 6 Months My Lifeyyyy!!!!”. Here’s taking a look at it:

