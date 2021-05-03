Neha Kakkar And Rohanpreet Smile Bright In ‘khushi’ Post Testing COVID Negative

Playback singer Neha Kakkar shared a picture with her husband Rohanpreet Singh on social media, flashing smiles after they tested negative for COVID-19. Neha Kakkar shared a picture with Rohanpreet Singh and his family on her Instagram account, where they posed for a selfie and flashed their smiles. Through Neha Kakkar's Instagram post, it was revealed that the family got tested for COVID-19, and were celebrating after all of their reports came negative.

Neha Kakkar shares a picture with husband Rohanpreet

Neha Kakkar was dressed in casual outfits and so was her husband Rohanpreet Singh. The couple flashed smiles with their family members and she wrote, "Right After getting our Covid Negative reports", adding '"Khushi Dekh Rahe Hain Aap?", translated as can you see the happiness on our faces. Neha Kakkar is one of the judges on the reality singing show Indian Idol 12. However, ever since the government declared lockdown-like restrictions in the state, Neha Kakkar has been missing from the show. The team of Indian Idol 12 have moved to Daman, to continue shooting for the show but Neha Kakkar has stayed back in Mumbai.

Neha Kakkar recently took Instagram to share a bunch of pictures of her with Rohanpreet Singh, of their times in lockdown. The couple was seen playing musical instruments in their house in Mumbai. In the caption, she wrote, "Lockdown Timessss.. ðŸ™ˆðŸ¥°

Haste Haste Kat Jaayein Raste, Zindagi Yun Hi Chalti Rahe!! ♥ï¸ðŸ˜‡ðŸ˜‡ðŸ™ðŸ¼ Love You Partner @rohanpreetsingh ðŸ¤´ðŸ»♥ï¸ðŸ¥°ðŸ¤—"(sic).

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh tied the knot with each other on October 24, 2020. The couple completed 6 months of marriage this April and celebrated their special day together. Neha Kakkar took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures with her husband and wrote a long caption for him. She wrote her husband wins her heart every single day and makes her fall in love with him. She added."He says he loves me more than I love him but I wanna say I love him a lil more! Hehe.. ðŸ¥°ðŸ¥° @rohanpreetsingh You’re Genuinely The Best Husband Ever!! I’m really lucky!! Happy 6 Months My Lifeyyyy!!!! ðŸ¤´ðŸ»♥ï¸ðŸ˜ðŸ¤—ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜‡”(sic).

