Neha Kakkar Builds Cricket Pitch For Brother Tony Kakkar At Home; Here's How He Responded

Singer Neha Kakkar and her brother Tony Kakkar share a lovable bond and the duo’s social media posts are proof of it. On Wednesday, Neha Kakkar took to Instagram and revealed the gift she’s planning to give her brother. She dropped a video and gave a sneak-peek into the construction work that’s taking place in her home veranda. The singer mentioned she’s constructing a cricket pitch in her house vicinity and remarked that the work is still in progress. She asked Tony, “How did you like the gift? From your younger sister.” Soon, fans were in awe of her gesture.

As soon as Tony Kakkar stumbled upon this, he was quick to respond and penned a heartfelt note for his sister. He wrote, "The bestest gift ever Nehu, I'm so lucky." He further went on to call her a child of God and continued that she's an inspiration to millions. "Your achievements inspire me to work harder," wrote Tony. Neha Kakkar's husband, Rohanpreet Singh also lauded his wife for her warm gesture. He remarked that it's not only a gift for Tony, but it also came in as a surprise for him.

Neha gifts a cricket pitch to her brother Tony

Recently, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh, along with brother Tony, enjoyed the festival of Holi with utmost grandeur. The trio shared many glimpses of their party. Neha first shared a video; and in it, she said, "Very happy Holi on behalf of our family." The entire family relished some scrumptious delicacies and then danced to the tunes of peppy numbers. Tony Kakkar shared some pics of himself and wrote that his Holi was the best.

On the work front, Neha Kakkar is basking in the success of her recently released song Marjaneya, starring Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla. The number released on March 18 and garnered massive love from fans. The song also trended No.1 on YouTube for three days straight. Tony, on the other, last released the track titled Tera Suit, featuring Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin. The peppy track has surpassed 59 million views and is still counting.

(Promo Image Source: Tony Kakkar Instagram)

