Neha Kakkar Complains About Rohanpreet Singh, Latter Says 'Sorry Babu, My Fault'

Indian singer Neha Kakkar, on Friday, took to her social media handle and recreated a popular Instagram reel with husband Rohanpreet Singh. Interestingly, in the reel video, divided into two screens, Rohanpreet can be seen lip-synching that he is having a headache. Meanwhile, Neha asks him where does he feel the headache, and the video ends on a fun note. Instagramming the video, Kakkar wrote, "He didn’t tell me Kahan Headache ho raha hai (where is he having a headache), where’s my fault in it?!". Concluding her caption, she used the title of her upcoming song Khad Tainu Main Dassa as a hashtag.

Within a couple of hours, the remix-reel video managed to garner more than 600k double-taps and is still counting. Many from Neha's 56M+ followers flooded the comments section with laughing emoticons. Meanwhile, many verified Instagram handles also registered their responses, including Neha's brother Tony Kakkar. Among many others, Rohanpreet Singh also dropped a comment in reply to Neha's caption. Rohanpreet wrote, "Hahahaha I’m Sorry Babu My Fault!!".

Interestingly, ever since the duo tied the knot in October 2020, they have often shared such fun videos and photos of them. On April 24, Neha and Rohanpreet celebrated their sixth-month anniversary. Sharing a couple of pictures, featuring Singh, Kakkar had written a brief caption for him that read, "Every Single Day He Wins My Heart. He makes me fall in love with myself even more.. Everyday! He says he loves me more than I love him but I wanna say I love him a lil more! Hehe" She further added, "You’re Genuinely The Best Husband Ever!! I’m really lucky!! Happy 6 Months My Lifeyyyy!".

Meanwhile, in his celebration post for the same, Singh had written, "She is a Creator, Like how God created this world, similarly She Created My World, OUR World and Its sooo beautiful! Still can’t believe She’s Mineee. She’s the one that I Can’t live without". Currently, the duo is gearing up for their third professional collaboration, Khad Tainu Main Dassa. The release date of their upcoming music video is yet to be announced.

