Neha Kakkar Drops Kisses For 'Neharts' In Unseen Footage Of 'Marjaneya'; Watch

Popular Indian singer Neha Kakkar, on Wednesday afternoon, took to the story session of her verified social media handle and shared the link of her YouTube video, which is titled "unseen footage" of her music video Marjaneya. Interestingly, though the original music video also featured Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, the unseen footage gave a peek into the behind-the-scene of Neha's sequence. In the video, Neha can be seen shooting for the song. In the description of the video, Neha Kakkar wrote, "Well.. Nothing just Enjoy the Video Edited by Me".

BTS of Neha Kakkar's Marjaneya

In the three-minute-twelve-seconds long video, Neha can be seen working with the crew. Often between the shots, the singer can be seen checking the footage. At one moment, she showered kisses on the camera while the screen read, "For my NeHearts". The video gave a glimpse into Neha's mood before giving shots for the song. Meanwhile, the song can be heard in the background.

More about Neha Kakkar's Marjaneya song

As mentioned earlier, Neha Kakkar's song featured real-life couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla. The song was released in mid-March 2021. It was an instant hit among NeHerats and Rubinav fans. So far, the video has garnered 44M+ views on YouTube. The song is available on all the major audio streaming platforms, including Spotify and Gaana. The music video was directed by Rajan Bir, who also directed Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya starrer song Madhanya. Interestingly, when the song crossed 9.5 million+ views in one day and trended at number 1, Rajan had treated fans with a BTS picture, featuring Neha Kakkar.

On the professional front, the 32-year-old singer is currently donning the hat of a judge on the popular singing reality show Indian Idol season 12. However, as the crew shifted to Daman amid the spike of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the singer refused to travel. Currently, Anu Malik and Manoj Muntashir can be seen as the judges of the show. On the other hand, over the years, she proved her mettle by delivering a handful of Bollywood chartbusters like Second Hand Jawaani, London Thumakda, Manali Trance and Tukur Tukur, among others.